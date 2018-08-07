Team-Based Mechanics Showcased in New Team Sonic Racing Gameplay Video

Sega has released a new video, which is the first of a planned series showcasing gameplay details for the upcoming racing sequel, Team Sonic Racing. This video has a particular focus on the team component of the game, which allows racer teams to work together in the middle of a race in various ways.

The first mechanic is the Skimboost, which will give a teammate a small boost when you drive past them. Next is Slingshot, which gives you a boost for driving in a teammate’s slipstream. This is similar to a universal mechanic in recent Mario Kart games, but seems more restricted. Rival Takedown is a bit different, as it seems like taking out a marked opponent with a weapon provides a speed boost. Next is Item Box Transfer, which allows teammates to trade items back and forth to some extent. The final mechanic introduced is the Team Ultimate, which is a massive boost to all team members fueled by a meter, which itself is filled by using the other Team Mechanics.

Team Sonic Racing is being developed by Sumo Digital, the same studio behind the previous Sega racing games, including the very well-received Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed.

Team Sonic Racing is planned to release this winter for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.