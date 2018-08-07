Ubisoft gamescom 2018 Lineup Includes Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and The Division 2

Following in the footsteps of Sega, Konami, Bethesda, and Square-Enix, the Ubisoft gamescom 2018 lineup has been revealed. The publisher claims its gamescom presence will be one of its “one of its largest lineups and presentations.” Expect Ubisoft staples like Assassin’s Creed, The Division, and Just Dance.

The Ubisoft gamescom booth will include 10 demos and 360 pods. The confirmed lineup includes:

Anno 1800

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Division 2

For Honor: Marching Fire

Rainbow Six Siege

Skull & Bones

Space Junkies

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Transference

Trials Rising

Those who play For Honor will be able to experience the new Beach Mode. For Rainbow Six Siege, the upcoming third season’s Operation Grim Sky will be playable.

Ubisoft also has a plan for when it takes the stage for its gamescom 2018 press conference. It will highlight the newest update to The Crew 2, Gator Rush. Of course, Ubisoft mainstay Just Dance will be making an appearance with its 2019 incarnation.

Ubisoft also promises in-game rewards for those who check out its demos through the Ubisoft Club. As an extra treat to those super-passionate Ubisoft fans, the publisher is sending 25 Star Players to Cologne.

There will also be a Family and Friends section of the booth focusing on all-ages titles. You’ll be able to learn about Egyptian history in Assassin’s Creed: Discovery Tour. There will also be the Just Dance World Cup 2019 Qualifications for all you dancers out there.

Of course, what would a convention be without merchandise? The company will have a store full of UbiCollectibles. It will feature many pre-release items, including those from Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Anno 1800.

Gamescom runs from August 21-25, 2018 in Cologne, Germany.