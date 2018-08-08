428: Shibuya Scramble Serves Up a Free Demo

It has been 10 years since 428: Shibuya Scramble was originally released in Japan on the Wii, and the wait for it to appear in the west is almost over! The game comes out September 4, 2018 on the PlayStation 4. Those who are eager to jump into this visual novel can already get started with the demo, now available for download on the PlayStation Store. Best of all, your progress will transfer over to the full game. This is definitely a trend I can get behind.

Players will get to experience the first chapter, playing as detective Kano and ex-gang leader Achi. These are just two of the five characters players can expect to follow during their time with 428: Shibuya Scramble, a game that weaves together multiple stories all tied to a kidnapping that happens on the streets of Shibuya.

Below are 428: Shibuya Scramble‘s key features, according to the official press release:

Key Features A Mosaic of Mediums – Unlike traditional visual novels, the narrative is presented with a palette of different mediums, combining text, live action stills, and video sequences.

– Unlike traditional visual novels, the narrative is presented with a palette of different mediums, combining text, live action stills, and video sequences. Non-linear Storytelling – Five Protagonists. 10 Hours. Decisions made in one character’s story can affect the story of another character in unforeseen ways, culminating in a total of over 50 different endings!

– Five Protagonists. 10 Hours. Decisions made in one character’s story can affect the story of another character in unforeseen ways, culminating in a total of over 50 different endings! Real-Life Shibuya, Tokyo – Engaging text combines with immersive live action stills and video sequences to bring you into the heart of Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing and into the intricate plot that unfolds!

– Engaging text combines with immersive live action stills and video sequences to bring you into the heart of Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing and into the intricate plot that unfolds! Critically Acclaimed – From the team that pioneered the adventure novel genre, 428: Shibuya Scramble is a new, engaging adventure!

Will you be picking up 428: Shibuya Scramble when it releases on the PS4 and PC on September 4, 2018?