Christoph Hartmann, Former 2K Games President, Joins Amazon Game Studios

Christoph Hartmann has joined Amazon Game Studios as their new Vice President of Game Studios. Hartmann spent twenty years at Take-Two as President and founder of 2K Games. His teams were behind critically acclaimed titles such as Borderlands, Bioshock, and NBA 2K to name a few.

Hartmann will be leading Amazon Game Studios and its marketing organization. He’ll kick things off by working on upcoming games like New World and Crucible, but the Amazon team assures us there are also some surprises on the horizon. Both of these titles are designed to be Twitch friendly, which makes sense given that Amazon owns the platform.

Here’s what Hartmann had to say about the career shift in an Amazon Game Studios’ official blog post:

Gaming, today’s favorite form of entertainment in the world, is connecting hundreds of millions of people. Between the teams at AGS, the incredible tools and technology from AWS, the global communities of Twitch and Twitch Prime, and all of the other assets around Amazon, there are few companies in the world set up to take gaming to the next level. I am incredibly proud and honored to become part of Amazon’s highly talented and passionate group of people, to develop together hallmarks of gaming, bring amazing experiences to people all over the world, and build a gaming legacy for the years to come.

With resources and the right talent, Amazon could very well build something big here. This move feels like a reminder that we need to keep our eye on Amazon Game Studios. How do you feel about this recent hire?

[Source: Amazon Games Blog]