Everyone Can Try Black Clover: Quartet Knights During Its Open Beta

Bandai-Namco Entertainment America has announced an open beta test for Black Clover: Quartet Knights, a game based on the hit anime and manga. It will occur between August 17-20, 2018 on the PlayStation 4. This news follows the closed beta that took place in July 2018.

To join the Black Clover: Quartet Knights open beta, players will need to download the game client from the PlayStation Store. It will be available starting August 15, 2018, and you can download it until August 20th. Once it is on the system, players will be able to partake in the Open Beta starting August 17th at 12 am PDT and will be able to continue playing until August 20th at 12 am PDT.

There will be eight maintenance periods during the Black Clover: Quartet Knights beta. During the following time slots, the Open Beta test will not be playable:

Period 1 – Friday, August 17th 6 am-8 am PDT

Period 2 – Friday, August 17th 2 pm-4 pm PDT

Period 3 – Friday, August 17th 10 pm-12 am PDT

Period 4 – Saturday, August 18th 6 am-8 am PDT

Period 5 – Saturday, August 18th 2 pm-4pm PDT

Period 6 – Saturday, August 18th 10 pm-12 am PDT

Period 7 – Sunday, August 19th 6 am-8am PDT

Period 8 – Sunday, August 19th 2 pm-4 pm PD

During the Black Clover: Quartet Knights Beta, four modes will be playable with fourteen different characters, including the newly-available Fana. The modes available include:

4v4 Online Battle (Ranked)

Training Mode

Customization Mode – customize Voice and Grimoire Cards

As an added bonus, all who take part in the Black Clover: Quartet Knights Open Beta will receive exclusive DLC for the full release. This extra will give each playable character two additional color palettes.

Black Clover: Quartet Knights will be available on September 14, 2018 for the PS4 and PC, which is one day after the Japanese release.