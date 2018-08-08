Dragon Quest VIII-Flavored Bonus Revealed for Dragon Quest XI

It’s almost time for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. I’m stoked, and so is Square Enix. To help make the next month of waiting a little easier, a little bonus has been announced, something that comes with the game for free, and can be used throughout, if you put a little effort in.

When you start the game, you’ll have two special pieces of equipment in your inventory: Trodain Bandana, and Trodain Togs. Equipping these will change the look of the main character to that of Dragon Quest VIII, the last core game in the series to debut on PlayStation hardware. As this entry has certain structural similarities to VIII, it’s a nice little nod to history.

The items aren’t super powerful, with stats higher then the starting equipment, but not by much. However, players will also find the Trodain’s Top Trends recipe book in their inventory, which will allow them to craft a much more powerful version later in the game. Via the game’s crafting system, this will make the equipment much more powerful, enabling fans to retain the classic look while still being able to survive.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive age is set to launch on September 4, for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. A Nintendo Switch version is still in the works, and a 3DS version exists, but ostensibly won’t be localized.

[Source: Official Dragon Quest YouTube]