God of War New Game+ Arrives in August 2018

God of War was one of the biggest releases of 2018. But it has been four months since the game came out, so interest may have waned. Especially with fans having recently discovered the last secret in the game, it feels like all the stones have been turned. But now gamers will have a reason to go back! New Game+ arrives August 20, 2018, as part of a free patch.

In order to access New Game+ in God of War, you’ll need to complete the story campaign on any difficulty. Here’s what you can expect from New Game+, according to the PlayStation blog:

Relive the journey of Kratos and Atreus with all of your previous armors, enchantments, talismans, resources and abilities on the difficulty of your choosing.

Test your skills against higher level enemies; some of which might even have a few new tricks up their sleeves!

Unique to New Game+ is a brand new rarity level of equipment to craft and upgrade! Collect ‘Skap Slag’, a new resource to upgrade your gear to the best of the best from our finest blacksmiths.

Play the game in a whole new way by exploring new customization options with extremely powerful new armor sets and enchantments.

Finally, get right back into the action with the newly added ability to skip through cinematics in both normal and New Game+ modes once a full play through has been completed.

This is something fans have been asking for since God of War launched. Considering it was inspired by fan feedback, hopefully its exactly what the community wants.

For our thoughts on God of War be sure to read our review and our opinion on how the game reinvented linear narrative.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]