Dark Horse’s The Art of Metal Gear Solid I-IV Collection Sneaks Into Stores

In September 2017, Dark Horse announced plans to release an all new Metal Gear Solid art book collection. Despite missing its initial May 8, 2018 release date, the publisher has delivered on said promise. The Art of Metal Gear Solid I-IV is now available for purchase.

This art book collects the world-renowned work of artist Yoji Shinkawa, who has provided promotional and cover art throughout the Metal Gear series. The collection is a two-volume set, which includes 800 pages of key and concept art for characters, vehicles, and weaponry. Art from the following games in the long-running series is featured: Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.

Shinkawa’s work has appeared in several collections during his prolific career. However, such art books are typically in Japanese. This marks the first time some of his most notable art will appear in a collection for English-speaking Metal Gear fans. For those interested in purchasing The Art of Metal Gear Solid, the book costs $79.99 USD and is available to order on Amazon.

The collection’s product description on Dark Horse’s webpage appears as follows:

Dark Horse proudly presents a collection twenty years in the making, translated into English for the first time. With concept, weapon, and character art from celebrated tactical espionage classics: Metal Gear Solid, MGS2: Sons of Liberty, MGS3: Snake Eater, MGS4: Guns of the Patriots, and MGS: Peace Walker.

Of course, this isn’t Dark Horse’s first foray into video game-related art books. Earlier this year, the publisher launched a collection for Ratchet and Clank. Recently, Dark Horse published Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1, which collects art and commentary from the first six games in the Square Enix series.