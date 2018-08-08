Ubisoft Announces Details for Six Paris Major Rainbow Six Siege Competition Event

Yesterday, Ubisoft introduced some brief details for the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege season, but held off on the good stuff in favor of an upcoming esports event. Now, Ubisoft has announced the full slate of details for said event, called the Six Paris Major. This event, which will be held in Paris, France from August 13 – 19, is being promoted as the largest esports event for Rainbow Six Siege ever organized in Europe.

The Six Paris Major will feature sixteen teams, all of which have now been confirmed. These teams, which come from the four regions making up the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Pro League, are throwing down for a $350,000 prize pool. The sixteen teams will face off during the first half of the event, whittling the competition down to eight teams. After that, the event will conclude at the Paris Expo event at the Porte de Versailles. This half, running from August 17 – 19, will be open to the public.

The tournament won’t be the only event. A “Showmatch” will be held featuring “surprise guests,” and a “All-Star Match” will take place ahead of the grand finals, featuring some of the game’s top players. A documentary, Another Mindset, will be shown, which follows several pro players and tells a story of how Rainbow Six Siege affected their lives. Of course, there will also be panels, including the planned full reveal of the game’s next update, known as Operation: Grim Sky.

Here’s the full list of confirmed teams, per a Ubisfot press release: