Scribblenauts Mega Pack Will Draw People Back to Classic Scribblenauts Games

Warner Bros. Interactive has officially announced the Scribblenauts Mega Pack. The two-game collection will include Scribblenauts Unlimited and Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure. The pack will mark the PlayStation 4 debut of both titles.

In Scribblenauts Unlimited, players explore an open world. This installment features more adventure-based gameplay than prior entries. While playing, you can summon all sorts of people, animals, items, and other things by drawing upon your own vocabulary and writing it into the game, which has an extensive dictionary of available words.

Scribblenauts Unmasked, on the other hand, is corporate synergy at its finest. The game puts the DC Universe at your disposal. You’ll be able to summon heroes and items from all corners of the world of DC comics. You can summon over 2,000 characters, with people like Superman and Swamp Thing appearing to help you out. In addition, you’ll be able to visit iconic DC locales like Gotham City and Atlantis.

Scribblenauts Mega Pack adds a bevy of new features to both games. Scribblenauts Unlimited boasts two new levels. Zed Zepplin puts you up in the air to battle Sky Pirates, while the Land of Sweet Hyperbole takes place in a candy world, complete with a candy car. In addition, players can share their creations online, and a new “sunflower” text entry system allows for easier inputs. The two-player multiplayer mode has also been updated.

Unmasked brings two new DC Comics locations to the PlayStation 4. You can help save the iconic Titans Tower from demon Trigon, as well as visit the Belle Reve Prison, the base of operations for Task Force X (also known as the Suicide Squad). It also comes with new DC characters and gadgets for you to summon.

The Scribblenauts series first made its PlayStation 4 debut earlier this year with Scribblenauts Showdown. It is a party-style game that features competitive multiplayer gameplay.

Scribblenauts Mega Pack will be available on September 18, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $39.99.