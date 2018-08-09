Blizzard Has ‘Multiple Diablo Projects’ in the Works

Not only is Blizzard Entertainment working on a comic book series and hiring for a new Diablo game, the publisher-developer has announced that there are “multiple Diablo projects” in the works. Blizzard Community Manager Brandy Camel took over the official Diablo Twitter account to deliver the news.

The tweet offered a video of Camel sharing some updates on the state of the Diablo franchise. She confirmed that Season 14 of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls will consist of themed segments, with the Season of Greed being the first of many to come. She then pivoted to unannounced Diablo projects and informed us that the “forges [at] Blizzard are burning hot,” and that there are “multiple Diablo projects in the works.” Camel admits that some are going to take longer than others, but that there might be some news to share “later this year.”

Stay awhile and listen – we have exciting updates to share about the future of Diablo. pic.twitter.com/J7S3HHcWQC — Diablo (@Diablo) August 8, 2018

Diablo III first launched back in 2012 for the PC, before it headed over to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. However, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One didn’t get Diablo III until its definitive edition, Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition, launched in 2014.

Diablo III is available for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC, Xb0x 360, and Xbox One.

[Source: Twitter]