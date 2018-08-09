Fortnite Season 5 Guide: Week 5 Challenges Guide

We are well into Season 5 of Fortnite, and Epic has released the Week 5 challenges. Do not worry, you are in luck! We have the complete Fortnite Week 5 Guide for you! As usual, there are seven total challenges, that you should be able to knock out in no time! Some of the challenges will be a piece of cake, and others will be a bit more difficult. Although, if you follow the challenges guide, you will be able to get them done quickly!

Among the challenges are regular things like searching chests and eliminating opponents. However, there are some unique ones that should make completing this a bit more fun! For those who have the Battle Pass, all seven challenges are available. If you do not have the pass, don’t worry, there are still three challenges available for you to complete! Epic loves to keep things interesting with their challenges, so completing these should be a blast and earn you some cool swag! Let’s dive right into our Week 5 challenges guide!

Fortnite Week 5 Challenge List:

Free Search 7 Chests in Junk Junction (5 Stars) Use 3 Rift Portals (5 Stars) Eliminate 3 Opponents in a Single Match (10 Stars)

Battle Pass Deal 300 Damage to Players Using a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade (5 Stars) Hit a Golf Ball from Tee to Green on 5 Different Holes (5 Stars) Follow the Treasure Map in Snobby Shores (10 Stars) Eliminate 3 Opponents in Shifty Shafts (10 Stars)



Fortnite Week 5 Guide:

Search 7 Chests in Junk Junction

This is one of those challenges that is easy, but also kind of a pain to do sometimes. It is mainly annoying right at the beginning of the week when literally everyone and their brother is going to Junk Junction and hogging all of the chests. However, I have found that if you wait until a day or two into the week, this challenge gets significantly less difficult.

Despite that, if you want to go ahead and knock it out, here is what you should do. Pick a specific chest and aim for it every single time. Do not deviate from the path. Follow a pattern and do it every time. Eventually, you will be able to land at your chest before anyone else because you are not spending time looking around and you can claim it first. Then you can go search for others. This challenge may take a little while to search through, but you should be able to find your way out with a bit of patience!

Use 3 Rift Portals

This should be pretty easy. All you have to do is jump through some rifts and you will be done in no time! There isn’t much explaining to do here. The only issue is that sometimes it can be a bit tricky to find a rift. They are usually located next to the Stone Heads and on top of mountains. So next time you run by one of those, make sure to check it out really quick.

There also tends to be more than one rift in a single location. So, it’s possible to knock out two or even all three of these at the same time. If there are more than one in a spot, simply jump through one, aim straight down, land right where you started, and jump through a new one next time! You should rift through this challenge in no time!

Eliminate 3 Opponents in a Single Match

For those of those who aren’t killing machines (speaking to myself here), this challenge may pose a little bit of trouble. It’s not necessarily hard to get three kills in one game, but it is hard to plan. This is one of those things that is probably going to happen when you just relax and have fun playing. My advice: don’t focus on this challenge and it should happen naturally and quickly.

Going to popular places like Tilted Towers or Paradise Palms could also help you knock out this challenge if you are a confident player since there are always plenty of people landing there. Other places such as Retail Row, Greasy Grove, or Lazy Links have a good number of players landing there too. So, if you’re looking for some quick kills you may want to try one of those spots! I have confidence that you will eliminate this challenge very quickly!

Deal 300 Damage to Players Using a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade

Ah, the explosives challenges. Don’t you just love them? The good news is, getting damage with explosives is a lot easier than getting kills. The bad news is, it’s still a pain in the butt. To complete this challenge, you simply have to just keep trying. Always have one of the three weapons in your inventory and if you think there is a chance to use them. Then use them.

Another suggestion (and my personal favorite) is to do this challenge in a Duo or Squad game. Play like normal and keep one of these in your inventory. Once you knock a player down, whip it out and throw it at them while they are crawling around. This will easily give you a good amount of damage, and if you act fast, you will rack it up really quick. If you follow this method, you will blow this challenge up in no time!

Hit a Golf Ball from Tee to Green on 5 Different Holes

Since adding the ball emotes (basketball, beach ball, and a golf ball), challenges like this have been showing up this season. In order to do this, you’re going to have to go to Lazy Links. It may be a bit tricky at first because there are going to be a lot of people trying to do this and there are going to be people trying to get free kills. So be prepared.

I would advise going to some of the side holes at first because the main ones will be crowded. But, since you have to go to five holes, it’s likely that you are going to have to grind it out with the main holes. However, with a little bit of persistence, you’ll be able to putt this challenge away!

Follow the Treasure Map in Snobby Shores

Thanks to our friends at Forbes, this challenge is going to be super easy! The Star itself is going to be located in Haunted Hills. As you can see in the pictures below, it is on top of the building left of the church (facing the church).

Haunted Hills will likely be a little bit crowded, but the Star takes literally half a second to search, so it shouldn’t be an issue. All that you need to do is land on the building, search the Star really quick and then run for the hills! Don’t worry about finding a weapon or getting kills. Just worry about hunting down the treasure and getting the Star!

Eliminate 3 Opponents in Shifty Shafts

This is one challenge that I would try to do as soon as possible. For the first few days, there are lots of people that are going to be landing at Shifty Shafts. There will be some players that are better than you, but there will also be some that are worse than you.

One other suggestion that I would have is to not land at the main spots. That’s where everyone is going to go, and it will be hard to find a weapon quickly. Go to a side spot or building where you are assured a gun and possibly potion, then rush in and try to ambush a player or two! Don’t give them time to get good weapons or scope out the competition. If you can get at least one kill there every other time you go, this challenge can be shifted off your to-do list.

That is all for Week 5! There is a wide variety of challenges this week, but none of them are too hard! We hope that our Fortnite Week 5 Guide will help lead you through the tasks so that you can accomplish them quickly! If you have yet to complete the Week 4 Challenges, we have a guide for that too.

If you have any questions or comments about the challenges or the guide, comment below and I will be sure to get back to you!