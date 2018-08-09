Dragon Ball FighterZ Patch 1.11 Enters the Arena

It was recently announced that Dragon Ball FighterZ saw the highest Twitch numbers in EVO history. In addition, the 2D fighter also added some new DLC characters: Base Goku and Base Vegeta. Arc System Works, its developer, wants to continue making the game as good as it can be, as the studio has released Dragon Ball FighterZ patch 1.11. This update brings a host of changes and improvements to the game’s modes, gameplay, and characters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ patch 1.11 is available now for all versions of the game, and you can check out the full patch notes below:

Modes

World Match

Entry settings: now Player’s Info is displayed

Ranked Match: now you can set the Opponent Rank settings to Same Rank, About the Same, or Challenge in the entry settings. Network color will no longer be displayed on finding an opponent.

Casual Match: Now you can set the Opponent Color settings to Same Color, About the Same, or Anything Goes.

Party Match

Added ‘Sorry’ and ‘Don’t worry’ messages to Party Match

Local Battle

Added Input Delay settings when playing against a player.

Local Match

On VS screen, players can now press and hold either the L1 button or L2 button on the screen before a match to change their first character.

Training Mode

Player team can now be edited when making a World Match entry.

Colors can now be selected when changing characters.

Added Ki Gauge Recovery option and can stop Ki gauge from auto-recovering.

Added Center (After KO/Switch), Center (After Stage Change) options to the Starting Side settings.

Added the Reset Damage Information option

Added Starting Position settings: Can switch the position of the characters. The position can also be switched by holding down ↑

Character Settings: Added Potential Unleashed settings for Gohan (Adult). Added Ginyu Force settings for Ginyu.

Training Dummy Recording Settings: Training dummy’s play records can now be saved to 8 different slots. Added a function to randomly play a record from multiple slots (with adjustable frequency for each slot).

Enemy Settings: Added Counterattack Settings: set an attack for the training dummy to reversal attack with after a block or a damage.



Others

Character selection screen: increased the cursor movement speed.

Follow list: followed players’ names will now be displayed in blue.

Button settings: Pressing OPTIONS on the Button Settings screen will now save current settings and exit the screen.

Result screen: Z Stamps can now be used when rematch menu is displayed for online matches.

Gameplay

Common

Now an attack won’t count as a hit during successful Z-reflect recovery frames.

Piccolo

Homing Energy Blast, Z Assist: Increased the hit stun and the recovery frames.

Gohan (Teen)

Crouching Special: Now he can move while in the air after performing the move. Matched the landing recovery frame with Jumping Down Special. Expanded the hitbox for the beginning of the attack.

Jumping Down Special: Expanded the hitbox for the beginning of the attack.

Z Assist: Now the Z-Assist moves more forward while rising.

Frieza

Standing Special: Reduced the start up frame

Death Slash, Z Assist: Increased the hit stun and the non-recovery frame.

Death Slash (Light ver.): Reduced the start up frame

Warp Smash: Frieza now becomes invincible faster.

Midair ‘You might not survive this time’: Reduced the landing recovery frame on whiff.

Golden Frieza: Reduced the recovery frame after the pause. If an opponent isn’t taking any hits when this move is activated then it would take more time till the game pauses to zoom in to Frieza. However Frieza becomes invincible during this time. Z combo restrictions are lifted. (EX. Can perform a string such as the following: Standing Heavy -> Standing Medium -> Standing Light.)



Ginyu

Crouching Heavy: Can now Z combo into Standing Special.

Standing Special (Jeice): Increased the hit stun and the non-recovery frame.

Z Assist: Increased the hit stun and the non-recovery frame.

Strong Jersey: Reduced the block stun.

Strong Jersey (Medium/Heavy ver.): Increased the non-recovery frame on hit. Changed the way a damaged character is blown away.

Aerial Strong Jersey : Reduced the start up frame.

Trunks

Standing Special, Jumping Special, Cyclone Buster: Hitbox of these attacks now disappear when Z reflected and can now be cancelled into a Special Move after that. Fixed an issue where it was sometimes unable to cancel on hitting an opponent when the move is about to end.

Z Assist: increased the hit stun and the non-recovery frame on hit.

Shining Slash (Heavy ver.): reduced the start up frame.

Cell

Standing Light, Crouching Light: Increased the start up frame.

Low Kick: Damage scaling increased when using this move as a combo starter.

Jumping Medium: Increased the start up frame.

Jumping Special: Increased damage scaling. The first hit now ground bounces an opponent.

Ground Rolling Crush (Medium ver.): The distance moved can now be adjusted by pressing either forward or back while rolling.

Ground Rolling Crush (Heavy ver.): Reduced the start up frame.

The distance moved can now be adjusted by pressing either forward or back while rolling.

Aerial Rolling Crush (Light/Medium Ver.): The move will no longer hit an opponent on the back.

Android 18

Standing Light, Crouching Light: can now repeat whiffing the move consecutively by pressing ← at the same time.

Support Attack (Barrier), Z-Assist: enters the invincible state faster.

Barrier: Enters the invincible state faster. Can now cancel into Super Attack just by pressing R1 or R2 on blocking an attack. (Press ←＋R1 or R2 to Meteor Attack.)

Fixed an issue where Dragon Rush doesn’t launch an opponent in certain situation.

Back Grapple (Light ver.): Reduced the start up frame. Can now connect into Super Attack on hit.

Back Grapple (Medium/Heavy ver.): Increased the move distance.

Gotenks

Standing Special: Matched the cancel timing on additional inputs with the other characters.

Z Assist: Fixed an issue where the camera angle doesn’t change in the latter part of the combo after hitting an opponent with the Assist attack.

Galactic Donuts: Fixed an issue where the camera angle doesn’t change on landing Heavy attack in the next combo after hitting an opponent’s Z Assist.

DIE DIE Missile Barrage: Reduced the start up frame. Increased the damage. Changed the way an opponent is blown away on hit. Increased the hit stun. Expanded the hitbox for the beginning of the attack.

Miracle Super Punch(Medium): Landing recovery frame has been increased when not holding down the Medium Button.

Ground Great Special Rolling Kick (Heavy ver.) Increased the recovery frame. Can now air dash and double jump after the move.

Aerial Great Special Rolling Kick (Heavy ver.): Reduced the recovery frame.

Vengeful Shout: Landing recovery frame has been increased on performing a feint.

Krillin

Standing Special: Increased the non-recovery frame. Can now bend only the second fire ball by inputting ← + Special on an additional input.

Jumping Special: Increased the non-recovery frame. Can now bend the fireballs upward by inputting ↑＋ Special on an additional input.

Senzu, Z Assist: Rocks no longer break by an opponent’s attacks. Mitigated the damage scaling.

Solar Flare: Added invincibility to jump attacks.

Kid Buu

Crouching Medium (Medium/ Long ranged ver.): Increased the start up frame. Increased the damage scaling when using this move as a combo starter.

Crouching Special: Increased the landing recovery frame. Now the fireball will be thrown downward depending on the opponent’s position.

Jumping Special: Increased the landing recovery frame.

Mystic Ball Attack: The attack will no longer hit an opponent on the back.

Mystic Arm Swing: Added invincibility to jump attacks.

Majin Buu

Standing Light: Now the attack will hit a crouching opponent too.

Standing Lights – 2nd attack : reduced the start up frame.

Z Assist: increased the non-recovery frame.

Nappa

Standing Light: will no longer be blocked by standing guard.

Crouching Medium: Will no longer be blocked by standing guard.

Crouching Heavy: Expanded the hitbox forward.

Z Assist: Increased the hit stun.

Blazing Storm, Z Assist: Reduced the start up frame. Reduced frame disadvantage when blocked by an opponent.

Too bad: Now enters the invincible state faster. Reduced the entire recovery frame.

Saibamen (Acid): Can now be canceled into Z reflect or Super Dash on block (as same as other ki-blasts).

Android 16

Standing Lights – 3rd attack: Reduced the start up frame. Can no longer delay the attack after the 2nd Standing Light.

Ground Flying Powerbomb (Light/Medium ver.): added invincibility to jump attacks.

Ground Flying Powerbomb (Heavy ver.): increased the duration of invincibility to jump attacks.

Ground Dynamite Driver (Light/Medium ver.): increased the damage.

Yamcha

Neo Wolf Fang Fist: changed the hit effect to wall bounce.

Spirit Ball: Increased the least amount of damage.

Tien

Z Assist: Increased the non-recovery frame.

Ground Volleyball Fist: fixed an issue where additional inputs could be made even when blocked by an opponent.

Ground Volleyball Fist (Medium): now enters the armor invincible state faster.

Ground Volleyball Fist (2nd/3rd attacks, Heavy ver.): Tien copies will appear to do the attacks.

Tri-Beam: increased the duration during which Ultimate Z change can be performed.

Tri-Beam, Neo Tri-Beam: the amount of self damage is reduced while Sparking!

Hit

Standing Lights – 3rd attack: expanded the hitbox upward.

Crouching Light: can now cancel the second Standing Light into Crouching Light

Tides of Time (Heavy ver.): now enters the invincible state faster.

Death Blow: fixed so that the camera angle won’t change in the latter part of the combo on hitting an opponent with this move.

Goku (SSGSS)

Super God Shock Flash: Reduced the start up frame. Changed the way an opponent is blown away on hit.

Super God Shock Flash(Light/Heavy ver.): Increased the damage of the attack that is performed on whiffing the grab. Added damage scaling when using this move as a combo starter.

Instant Transmission: now faces towards an opponent after the move.

Extreme Speed Kamehameha: increased the duration during which Ultimate Z change can be performed.

Vegeta (SSGSS)

Big Bang Attack, Z Assist: Increased the damage. Increased the hit stun and block stun. Changed the direction an opponent is blown away on hit.

Super Dash Kick (3rd attack – Light ver.): increased the start up frame only when an opponent is in front.

Ground Super Dash Kick: removed the jump attack property.

Ground Super Dash Kick (2nd and 3rd attacks): unified the frame disadvantages.

Galick Gun: increased the damage.

Niagara Pummel: Increased the move distance. Reduced the start up frame. Mitigated the damage scaling.

Niagara Pummel (On holding the button): fixed so that the camera angle won’t change in the latter part of the combo after hitting an opponent on holding down the button.

Beerus

Standing Light: reduced the start up frame. Expanded the hitbox forward.

Crouching Light: Reduced the start up frame.

Z Assist: Increased the move distance.

Sphere of Destruction, Z Assist: Increased the non-recovery frame on hitting an opponent while they are not moving by Beerus’ attacks. Changed the way an opponent is blown away on hit.

Sphere of Destruction: Can now be canceled into Special move, Z change or Sparking! on repelling the sphere with a normal attack.

Ground Sphere of Destruction (Heavy ver.): Now Beerus floats a little higher when pressing↓.

Android 21

Crouching Medium: shrank the hit box to reduce the reach.

Crouching Medium (Long range ver.): Added damage scaling when using this move as a combo starter. Expanded the hitbox inwardly.

Z Assist: increased the hit stun. increased the non-recovery frame. decreased the damage. Increased the recovery frame.

Total Detonation Ball: Increased the hit stun. Now she will start recovering to the neutral state after the ball has exploded.

Total Detonation Ball(Light/Medium ver.): increased the recovery frame.

Homing Energy Blast: increased the hit stun. Increased the recovery frame.

Barrier Sphere: Now enters the invincible state faster. Can now cancel into Super Attack just by pressing R1 or R2 on blocking an attack. (Press ←＋R1 or R2 to Meteor Attack.)

Ground Aerial Connoisseur Cut: added invincibility to jump attacks.

Connoisseur Cut, Aerial Connoisseur Cut: now faces towards an opponent on whiff.

Bardock

Rebellion Spear (Light ver.): decreased the block stun.

Ground Rebellion Spear (Medium ver.): Added invincibility to jump attacks. Increased landing recovery frame.

Rebellion Spear (Heavy ver.) Increased the duration of the first attack. Increased the damage of the follow up attack.

Saiyan Spirit: fixed so that the camera angle won’t change in the latter part of the combo after hitting an opponent.

Broly

Various armors: Broly’s various armors will no longer endure Vanish attacks.

Z Assist: Expanded the hitbox for the beginning of the attack. Increased non-recovery frame.

Eraser Blow: expanded the hitbox for the beginning of the attack.

Gigantic Strike: now it’s easier to follow up with Vanish attack.

Vegito (SSGSS)

Barrier: Now enters invincible state faster. Increased the entire recovery frame on whiff.

Ground Atomic Buster: Added invincibility to jump attacks.

Spiral Heel Shot: Reduced the block stun of the last attack. Decreased the recovery frame.

Aerial Spiral Heel Shot: reduced the non-recovery frame when the camera angle doesn’t change.

Aerial Spiral Heel Shot (Light/Medium ver.): increased the move distance.

Zamasu (Fused)

Jumping Light: expanded the hitbox upward.

Z Assist: Shrunk the front part of the hurt box. Reduced the start up frame. Increased the projectile speed.

Ground Eternal Justice (Light/Heavy ver.): reduced the start up frame.

Aerial Eternal Justice (Heavy ver.): reduced the start up frame.

Divine Order: shrunk the front part of the hurt box.

Divine Order (On holding the button): reduced the start up frame. Increased the projectile speed.



Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One and is headed to the Nintendo Switch on September 27. 2018 in Japan and September 28, 2018 worldwide.

[Source: DBZGames]