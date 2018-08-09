Check Out the Free Ni no Kuni II Adventure Pack Add-On

After a period of relative silence, new DLC for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is finally on its way. The first of three planned DLC packs, the free Adventure Pack, is immediately available. To celebrate its release, a brand-new trailer just dropped from developer Level-5 and publisher Bandai Namco!

You can see the Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Adventure Pack add-on trailer below.

The Adventure Pack adds brand new quests, challenges, and costumes to Ni no Kuni II. The challenges part refers to the new floors available in the Dreamer’s Door in Faraway Forest. Completing these floors earns new costumes for Evan and the other members of his party. Zeta, the Mischievous Mistress of Vast Disasters, and the fearsome dragon Blackhart are two new bosses you’ll have to fight, with the video showing Evan meeting with some other important figures in the world ahead of those fights.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, which we called “pure magic”, is available for the PlayStation 4 and PC. The Adventure Pack is available to download now. There are two more DLC packs planned as well. The next will be arriving in Winter 2018, with the final one planned for 2019.