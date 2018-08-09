Dance ‘Til You Drop in the Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection

Get ready, fans of highs schoolers who fight in turn-based battles and are also great dancers. Atlus has officially announced Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection is leaving Japan. This new Persona Dancing collection puts together all of the Persona dancing games in one package and will available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

The Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection physical edition, which is exclusive to the PlayStation 4, will all come in a hardcover art book package covered in Shigenori Soejima designs. Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight will be on actual discs, while Persona 4: Dancing All Night will be included as a digital download. It will be $69.99 for the digital Vita copy and $99.99 for either the digital or physical PS4 copy.

If you don’t want the full collection, Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight can be bought separately. They will each cost $39.99 on Vita and $59.99 on the PlayStation 4. It should be noted, however, that Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection is the only way to play Persona 4: Dancing All Night on the PS4. (It was originally a Vita exclusive and debuted in 2015.)

For those new to this Persona spin-off series, here are the Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight features:

Memorable Soundtrack – Return to the worlds of Persona 3 and Persona 5 and relive cherished memories with the games’ most memorable songs by Shoji Meguro, composed by Ryota Kozuka, as well as all-new remixes by ATOLS, Lotus Juice, ☆Taku Takahashi (m-flo / block.fm), Jazztronik, and more! Unlock a total of 25 fan-favorite tracks in each game.

– Return to the worlds of Persona 3 and Persona 5 and relive cherished memories with the games’ most memorable songs by Shoji Meguro, composed by Ryota Kozuka, as well as all-new remixes by ATOLS, Lotus Juice, ☆Taku Takahashi (m-flo / block.fm), Jazztronik, and more! Unlock a total of 25 fan-favorite tracks in each game. Dancing! – Choose from several difficulty levels and dance alongside the members of SEES and the legendary Phantom Thieves in a customizable rhythm game experience. Characters can tear up the dance floor with a partner by performing well during a song and entering “Fever” mode; try out some of your favorite character combinations!

– Choose from several difficulty levels and dance alongside the members of SEES and the legendary Phantom Thieves in a customizable rhythm game experience. Characters can tear up the dance floor with a partner by performing well during a song and entering “Fever” mode; try out some of your favorite character combinations! English and Japanese Voiceovers – Choose to listen to your favorite characters’ voices in either English or Japanese with dual audio options! English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles are also available.

– Choose to listen to your favorite characters’ voices in either English or Japanese with dual audio options! English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles are also available. Social – In “Social,” players can connect with their favorite characters and deepen their social bonds through conversations and mini-events. Fulfill character-specific conditions to unlock special events and unlock new items.

– In “Social,” players can connect with their favorite characters and deepen their social bonds through conversations and mini-events. Fulfill character-specific conditions to unlock special events and unlock new items. Collect Costumes – Collect and equip a variety of costumes and accessories to create an even flashier dance experience.

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection, along with Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, are available for preorder over at the Atlus website. They will all be released on December 4, 2018 for PS4 and Vita. You can check out the size of each game right here.