PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! Is a PlayStation Store Exclusive in Europe

August 9, 2018Written by Janet Garcia

It wasn’t long ago that we learned Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! was coming to the United States and Europe on November 2, 2018. Unfortunately for European fans who like physical copies, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! will only be available digitally for the PS4.

Below are additional details provided to us, thanks to Bandai Namco UK’s Twitter account:

The tweet also includes a detailed breakdown of what songs will appear in each game. Remember Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! is the title coming to the PlayStation 4! The track listing is identical to the Japanese release’s song library.

It appears that our dream of a Taiko drum set controller for PS4 may be just that, a dream. But there’s no information about whether a physical copy or the Taiko drum set coming to North American yet, so let’s keep hope alive!

Will you be picking up Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! when it releases on November 2, 2018 for the PS4? Tells us in the comments below!

Tags: , ,
Horizon Zero Dawn Reportedly Crosses 5 Million Units Sold at Retail
Learn to Say Goodbye in The Walking Dead: The Final Season’s Official Trailer
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.