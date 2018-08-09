Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! Is a PlayStation Store Exclusive in Europe

It wasn’t long ago that we learned Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! was coming to the United States and Europe on November 2, 2018. Unfortunately for European fans who like physical copies, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! will only be available digitally for the PS4.

Below are additional details provided to us, thanks to Bandai Namco UK’s Twitter account:

We’re pleased to announce that Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! for Nintendo Switch will be available digitally and physically in Europe with the Taiko Drum Set! Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! for PS4 will be available digitally. Plus, check out the song lists for each game! pic.twitter.com/nwFwEaagrQ — Bandai Namco UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) August 9, 2018

The tweet also includes a detailed breakdown of what songs will appear in each game. Remember Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! is the title coming to the PlayStation 4! The track listing is identical to the Japanese release’s song library.

It appears that our dream of a Taiko drum set controller for PS4 may be just that, a dream. But there’s no information about whether a physical copy or the Taiko drum set coming to North American yet, so let’s keep hope alive!

Will you be picking up Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! when it releases on November 2, 2018 for the PS4? Tells us in the comments below!