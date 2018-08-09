Arc System Works Launches Website for Swery’s The Missing

Back in February, wacky Japanese game development personality Swery announced a new game, called The Missing. It’s the first in-house project at his White Owls company, and Arc System Works is serving as publisher. While no real information on the game has existed until now, Arc System Works has finally launched a website for it, with some vague, descriptive language and a small handful of screenshots.

We still don’t know much about the premise of the game or what the real conceit is, but the website calls it an “action adventure” game. In the screenshots, it looks like a sort of 2.5D platformer. In one of the screens, a person appears to be electrocuted, but in a way that says “video game mechanic” and not, “bad thing is happening.” There’s also a subtitle in the game’s logo, which reads “J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories.”

It’s still early in terms of information on The Missing, but we do know that it’s currently planned for 2018, and it’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Swery’s other game, The Good Life, has had a more turbulent past, needing to rely on crowdfunding to get going, and having to move to Kickstarter after initially failing to meet its goal on Fig.

