Torchlight Frontiers Announced, Emphasizes a Shared-World

The creators of Torchlight and its sequel have revealed a new game. Torchlight Frontiers is set to release in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The importance of a veteran team can’t be overstated, so its reassuring to see that Torchlight Frontiers development is being led by Max Schaefer, former Runic Games and Blizzard North co-founder, and the development team includes members responsible for games such as the original Diablo.

Developed by Etchra and published by Perfect World, Torchlight Frontiers is a shared-world action-RPG that will take place in the same universe as the previous Torchlight games. It will utilize a lot of the same gameplay mechanics.

Check out the official Torchlight Frontiers announcement trailer below:

In an interview with IGN, Max Schaefer stated:

What we wanted to do with this one [game] was two things. One is give you a piece of this world, make you a part of this developing and evolving world in a way that’s meaningful. Two is to create a service game where, after we go live and we put it out and are with people, we can continue to develop the world of Torchlight with our community

When further discussing the games as a service concept, Shaefer spoke fondly of how it allows for continuous additions to be made to a game, while working with the community to give them what they want. But he assured fans that the loot economy will remain the same as before, as he said, “We’ve identified that one of the core things that makes Torchlight fun is this loot hunt. You go out on an adventure, you kill monsters, and you find loot. We don’t want to do anything that upsets that.”

Torchlight Frontiers will be released in 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC? How are you feeling about this announcement? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Arc Games and IGN]