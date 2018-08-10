Ubisoft Reveals Reversible Cover Art for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

One of the big selling points of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is that the player can either choose from a male or female version of the same character, Pokemon or Harvest Moon style. The character isn’t quite the same person, but essentially serves the same role in the story. However, a lot of the marketing material, particularly the box art, has predominantly features the male version of the lead, Alexios. As part of a Reddit AMA, Ubisoft revealed that there will be an alternative option for fans who want an alternative. Today, the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter showed off that just like in the game, players who purchase a physical copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey can opt for Kassandra instead.

Here’s the tweet in question, which leads to an awesome, high-res render of the Kassandra-flavored version of the cover:

Choices are at the heart of #AssassinsCreedOdyssey – including the cover art! Here’s a first look at Kassandra’s box art. pic.twitter.com/Luuu6b2n7z — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) August 10, 2018

Sure, it’s pretty much the same image, with the characters swapped out. But hey, why not? Reversible covers are always a great bonus, not just because it’s cool and likely low cost, but because fans tend to respond pretty well to them. It also lets developers and publishers play around with how they want to display their game, while also making sure they fit what marketing research generally suggests looks good on a shelf. It’s a win-win situation for everyone, especially Kassandra fans.

[Source: Assassin’s Creed Official Twitter]