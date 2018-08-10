Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Footage Shows Alexios Helping Hippokrates

Since E3 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey details have continuously trickled out. Developer diaries and gameplay previews have offered several glimpses into what to expect from the franchise’s latest entry. Another walkthrough, courtesy of IGN, has been released and shows off a small chunk of the game.

In the eleven minutes of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gameplay below, Alexios aids the legendary physician Hippokrates while on a mission.

The mission begins with Hippokrates telling a patient’s loved one how poorly other physicians treat those they’re supposed to heal. In these moments, we get a glimpse at the inner-workings of Hippokrates’ philosophy, the very ideology that acts as the foundation for the Hippocratic Oath taken by modern doctors. As in any other Assassin’s Creed, this historical moment is a joy to watch unfold.

Alexios’ interaction with the physician starts the gameplay proper. In search of a Spartan woman, Alexios visits Hippokrates for help, believing he may have once healed her. Hippokrates promises his assistace, so long as Alexios retrieves his medical notes on “diseases of the mind” from a fort.

The exchange shows off dialogue options. In one instance, several options appear at once. Most are miscellaneous inquiries, while others progress the mission. Choice and consequence doesn’t come into play until the mission’s end.

During Alexios’ infiltration of the fort, he meets another physician who says Hippokrates’ notes were destroyed. He’s committed them to memory, though. Alexios is presented with a choice—force the fort’s doctor to leave his patient to help Hippokrates or wait for the doctor to finish and risk Hippokrates’ patient dying. In this playthrough, Alexios choose the former option. Initially, Hippokrates appeared upset, but quickly reasoned that at least one life was saved.

Ubisoft Quebec developers have spoken in the past about the significance of choice and consequence. This Assassin’s Creed Odyssey video seems to merely scratch the surface, in that regard. Because only one mission is shown, it’s difficult to determine how Alexios’ actions will affect future dealings with Hippokrates. Hopefully, it isn’t as cut and dry as it seems.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 5, 2018.

[Source: IGN]