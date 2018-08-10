Eidos Isn’t Worried About Spider-Man Overshadowing Shadow of the Tomb Raider

We’ve written extensively about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It’s difficult not to, when you have a studio like Insomniac Games, developers of the Ratchet & Clank franchise, handling the IP. But just as we’re excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man, we’re also excited for Eidos Montreal’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It’s kind of crazy that there is just one week between the two games’ release dates—Marvel’s Spider-Man debuts on September 7, 2018 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider launches on September 14, 2018—but comments from Eidos Montreal make it sound as though the team isn’t too concerned.

In an interview with COGconnected, Eidos Montreal’s Game Director, Daniel Bisson, and Lead Writer, Jill Murray, were asked if the studio was concerned about Marvel’s Spider-Man potentially stealing Shadow of the Tomb Raider‘s thunder. Murray replied, “This has been a great year for games.”

Though this response didn’t indicate if Murray is worried about Marvel’s Spider-Man, Bisson chimed in to share his thoughts on the webslinger’s game. “Yea, exactly that. I’m not worried about Spider-Man,”

Bisson continued.

I have friends working on it, so I’m very happy for them too, and I think, you were saying it, it’s a great year. And for me, Spider-Man and Shadow of the Tomb Raider can co-exist. It’s a different experience. One’s way more about movement, the city and things, and this one is way more about exploring and finding things that make life special.

Murray isn’t wrong to say that 2018 is a great year for games, especially when you consider the success of titles like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and God of War. As Murray also said, “Only one game has Lara Croft.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 14, 2018.

[Source: COGconnected]