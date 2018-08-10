Here’s What You Can Expect From The Elder Scrolls Online’s Wolfhunter

At QuakeCon 2018, the newest The Elder Scrolls Online DLC was detailed. Wolfhunter, the next expansion for the MMO, will officially launch on the PlayStation 4 on August 28, 2018.

Wolfhunter has you facing off against Hircine, a Daedric Prince. You will also have to fight off werewolves, which have been quite common in The Elder Scrolls universe.

A new The Elder Scrolls Online trailer was also revealed at QuakeCon 2018:

Players also got their first look at The Elder Scrolls Online DLC that will follow Wolfunter. Murkmire will take players into the Black Marsh, home of the reptilian Argonians. Not much was said about this add-on, but Game Director Matt Firor noted it will explain “why they’re so weird.”

The Elder Scrolls Online is currently available to play for free, but only until August 15, 2018. The MMOs last major expansion, Summerset, was released on the PS4 in June. Wolfhunter is set to be released on the PS4 and Xbox One August 28, 2018, while the PC version is out on August 13, 2018. A release date for Murkmire was not disclosed.

That’s not the only news to come out of QuakeCon 2018, however. The gameplay for DOOM Eternal was officially unveiled, and a new developer joined the Bethesda Game Studios family.

Are you excited for this new The Elder Scrolls Online DLC? Let us know!