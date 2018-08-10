Escalation Studios Renamed Bethesda Game Studios Dallas

Bethesda Game Studios revealed it has officially grown at QuakeCon 2018. After being acquired by Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media back in 2017, Escalation Studios has been renamed Bethesda Game Studios Dallas. The developer even is helping with some very high-profile projects. The newly-christened studio joins fellow studios in Maryland, Montreal, and Austin.

After previously contributing to Doom’s SnapMap feature, Bethesda has confirmed Bethesda Game Studios Dallas is hard at work on some of the publisher’s biggest upcoming titles. The developer is currently working on The Elder Scrolls: Blades, for mobile devices, along with Fallout: 76. It is also lending a hand to what is possibly Bethesda’s biggest project in quite a while, Starfield.

Starfield, which is Bethesda’s first new IP in twenty-five years, has been in development for more than two years. It’s release does seem to be quite a bit away, however. What exactly Bethesda Game Studios Dallas is contributing to the project is unknown. Bethesda does have high aspirations for Starfield though, which is being described as a “next generation” game.

Right now, Bethesda is focusing on Fallout 76, which is releasing on November 14, 2018, with an open “B.E.T.A” is on the way. The studio also has The Elder Scrolls VI in the pipeline. That game’s location has already been determined.