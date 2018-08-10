FIFA 19 Will Have a Survival Mode and Other Crazy House Rules

While there are always adjustments made to how players move and handle the ball on the pitch, most entries in the FIFA franchise make minimal changes that only hardcore fans can appreciate. But every so often, they take more substantial strides in the series. With that in mind, FIFA 19 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for this realistic soccer simulator.

Say hello to some new game modes in FIFA 19 this fall. Fans have been wondering what “House Rules” might entail, and now we have the details. Among one of the most wacky features is Survival mode. Your mind probably goes straight to battle royale, and, while that’s not at all what is happening, there is an element of player elimination.

In this mode, every time you score a goal, a random member of your team is sent off the pitch (excluding the goalie for obvious reasons). EA Sports has even tweaked the in-game commentary specifically for this mode. For those of you who play hours and hours of FIFA, you know how important varied commentary becomes. I, for one, couldn’t be more excited about that attention to detail.

And that’s not the only House Rule fans can enjoy. There’s also Long Range in which goals count for two if scored from outside the box. Headers and Volleys dictates that goals only count if they’re made with your head or are shot via a pass without the ball ever touching the ground. You can avoid blowouts by playing in First To mode, which has a goal limit (and the first one to reach it wins). Lastly, in No Rules fouls don’t exist, and offsides is fair game. Note: House Rules can only be accessed when playing offline.

You can get your hands on FIFA 19 when it releases September 28th, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. What do you think of these brand new game modes? Let us know in the comments below. And for more on how FIFA 19 plays, be sure to read our hands-on preview.

[Source: IGN]