RAGE 2 Extended Gameplay Footage Presented at QuakeCon 2018

While one could argue that the star of the show at QuakeCon 2018 was DOOM Eternal, that didn’t stop Bethesda from showing off all of its other wares on the way to the ripping and tearing. That included an extended gameplay demonstration for RAGE 2, the upcoming sequel to id Software’s post-apocalyptic, open world mayhem-fest, now being made in collaboration with Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios.

Peep the video here:

As you can see, RAGE 2 is filled to the brim with id Software’s shooter action, and Avalanche Studios’ open world design finesse. There also an injection of the vehicular combat ideas arguably introduced in the latter’s Mad Max video game. In the video, a narrator pairs the gameplay footage with an introduction to the story in RAGE 2. It’s 30 years after the events of the original game, and life is actually beginning to recover from the global catastrophe that caused the apocalypse. The player’s character comes from Vineland, which is quickly attacked by a returning Authority, forcing you to flee. From there, you go straight to a wetlands environment, showing off both the world design, and the story hook of post-apocalyptic growth.

Of course, there’s plenty of weapons-based carnage on display, including the popular Wingstick. Multiple factions are introduced by name, including the colorful and lawless Goon Squad, and the technologically “advanced” The Immortal Shrouded. Also shown are the River Hogs, the Abbadon Mutants, and more of the Authority. Players will fight against these factions and more, with each one having its own unique offensive abilities, settlements, and vehicles.

Speaking of vehicles, not only is individual vehicular combat totally a thing in Rage 2, but players will also encounter entire enemy convoys, which are about as loud and destructive as you can imagine. The rest of the video is an extended assault sequence against the Eden Spaceport, and the Goon Squad.

RAGE 2 is set to release in June 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Bethesda Official YouTube]