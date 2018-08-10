You’ll See Red Dead Redemption 2 in 4K on the PS4 Pro

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to be one of 2018’s biggest games. August 9, 2018’s gameplay reveal was an event in itself. And now, it’s been confirmed that the wild west can be experienced in glorious 4K on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

While the trailer shown yesterday was confirmed to be captured entirely in-game, the PlayStation Blog also confirmed that it was running on a PlayStation Pro. It was, as the Rockstar Games put it, an “introduction to Red Dead Redemption 2’s gameplay in 4K.”

In case you missed it, here is that Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer.

This six-minute trailer gave players a first look at what the Red Dead Redemption 2 experience will be like. Camps were a major focus of the trailer, as you can build relationships with the members of your gang when you visit one. The relationship with your horse was also a highlight, showcasing the importance of taking care of your steed.

There are still a lot of Red Dead Redemption 2 details that remain a mystery. Nothing has been shown of the online component yet, though we were promised it will be “extraordinary“. It could even rival Grand Theft Auto V, though Take-Two doesn’t seem to be worried.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch on October 28, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you’re a Red Dead superfan, you’ll even have your pick of collector’s editions.

Are you excited to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in 4K? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]