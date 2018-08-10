Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Trailers Show Off Classes and a Capture the Flag Mode

While Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is set to release on August 31, 2018, Bandai Namco must be excited to show it off. The company has released not one, but two trailers for the game.

The older of the two Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker trailers goes over the game’s classes. You can choose which role works best for you ahead of matches. Here is a list of the four available.

Attack: a class that relies on fast and strong attacks

Defense: ninjas who can act as a team’s tank.

Heal: people capable of healing themselves and others.

Ranged: which lets players attack from a distance.

Check out the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker classes trailer below.

The second Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker trailer is a guide to Flag Battle, a traditional 4v4 Capture the Flag mode that was available during the third open beta. The trailer gives you some very basic, no-nonsense pointers for the game mode. You head to your opponents’ base and coordinate with some teammates to steal the flag, while the other team members protect your own flag.

You can watch the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Flag Battle trailer below.

We played the second and third Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker open betas and shared our thoughts about the experience. We said that “if it doesn’t come back with a stronger, sturdier foundation, and a more balanced understanding of its team, then Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker may be stuck as a Chunin for a quite while.”

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will be available on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on August 31, 2018.

[Source: YouTube]