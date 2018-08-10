Get All the XCOM 2 You Need in the XCOM 2 Collection Next Week

If you missed out on your chance to get XCOM 2 for free in June 2018 with PlayStation Plus, well, I’m sorry to hear that. Fortunately, you will have the chance to buy the XCOM 2 Collection later this month. And by later this month, we mean August 14, 2018.

XCOM 2 Collection, which will be available at select physical retailers across the US, includes over $100 of content for $59.99. It will include the base game, four DLC packs, and the 2017 expansion, War of the Chosen. This compilation was previously revealed back in February 2018.

Here is a more comprehensive look at XCOM 2 Collection’s contents:

XCOM 2 – Aliens rule Earth, promising a brilliant future for mankind while secretly hiding a sinister agenda. As the leader of a guerrilla force facing impossible odds, you must ignite a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction. XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack – Customize your squad of resistance fighters with a set of bonus outfits and head gear, as well as custom armor and face camo. Instantly unlock a survivor of the old war as a new recruit in your barracks. XCOM 2: Anarchy’s Children – This rebellion-themed content pack introduces more than 100 new exotic customizations for the entire arsenal of armors available to your XCOM soldiers. These options are purely cosmetic and do not alter the stats of a soldier. XCOM 2: Alien Hunters – Transform the soldiers of XCOM into an elite alien hunting squad with impressive new weapons and armor to face off against new alien Rulers that will pursue your squad across an entire campaign. Additional cosmetic upgrades to soldiers and the Avenger are included, as well as a new epic mission where Central Officer Bradford leads a squad with the guidance of an old friend. XCOM 2: Shen’s Last Gift – Investigate ADVENT’s “Lost Towers” facility where Chief Engineer Lily Shen accompanies your squad in search of her late father’s secretive final project. Discover a unique new soldier class complete with powerful new combat abilities, strategy mechanics, and customization options.

– Aliens rule Earth, promising a brilliant future for mankind while secretly hiding a sinister agenda. As the leader of a guerrilla force facing impossible odds, you must ignite a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – The XCOM ® 2: War of the Chosen expansion adds extensive new content in the fight against ADVENT when additional resistance factions form in order to eliminate the alien threat on Earth. In response, a new enemy, known as the “Chosen,” emerges with one goal: recapture the Commander. The expansion includes new Hero classes to counter the “Chosen”, new enemies, missions, environments and increased depth in strategic gameplay.

Exact locations where people can find XCOM 2 Collection have not been revealed, although 2K and Firaxis Games have specifically noted that this collection will only be available “over the counter.” It will also not be available for digital download.

XCOM 2 has received critical acclaim since its launch, including from us! so if you’re interested in giving this sci-fi strategy game a try, you may want to check this collection out.

The XCOM 2 Collection will be available starting August 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.