This Is the Police 2 Coming to Consoles End of September

Following a successful PC launch, This Is the Police 2 will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 25, THQ Nordic has announced.

A follow up to Weappy Studios’ 2016 release (consoles got it last year), the adventure and real-time management video game introduces a number of new mechanics, with player decisions having a major impact on how things play out.

Watch the latest trailer below.

An official description is as follows:

A mixture of adventure and management genres, This Is the Police 2 picks up the original’s baton and introduces new mechanics that strengthen the strategic and tactical elements of the series. Now it isn’t enough to simply manage your police force’s equipment and individual skills. Every challenge requires your direct participation in tactical combat scenes where outcomes hinge on your decisions. Subordinates aren’t just some resource: they are living people with their own strengths, weaknesses, fears and prejudices, and you’ll have to grapple with all these components in order to survive.

In case you haven’t played the original, make sure to read our review.

