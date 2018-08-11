Rally Racer V-Rally 4 Releasing Early September, New Trailers Released

Bigben Interactive and Kylotonn Racing Games have announced that their rally racer, V-Rally 4, will make its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6.

V-Rally first released in 1997 and hasn’t seen a new installment since 2002. Kylotonn has promised that the upcoming title will remain faithful to the franchise while offering the “best graphics and gameplay the latest technology can support.”

Alongside online and career modes, you can expect the following features:

Rally : From Africa to Sequoia Park and Japan, travel the world along difficult tracks and in extreme conditions, such as snow, ice, and mud.

: From Africa to Sequoia Park and Japan, travel the world along difficult tracks and in extreme conditions, such as snow, ice, and mud. Extreme-Khana : You’ll have to be a master of precision and drifting on these tracks full of pitfalls.

: You’ll have to be a master of precision and drifting on these tracks full of pitfalls. V-Rally Cross : Leave your opponents in the dust on these dirt and asphalt tracks and take on 7 expert adversaries.

: Leave your opponents in the dust on these dirt and asphalt tracks and take on 7 expert adversaries. Buggy : Hop into your all-terrain vehicle to win the race on these particularly rugged tracks. Not for the faint of heart!

: Hop into your all-terrain vehicle to win the race on these particularly rugged tracks. Not for the faint of heart! Hillclimb: Race to the top behind the wheel of powerful cars.

Kylotonn has also released two new trailers, which you can check out below. Do note that the Romania gameplay was captured from V-Rally 4‘s beta version.





V-Rally 4 is also headed to PC on September 25 and Nintendo Switch at a later date.