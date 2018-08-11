Weekend PSN Flash Sale is Full of Deals Under $10

There’s another PSN Flash Sale going on right now on the North American PlayStation Store. These PSN Flash Sale deals let you save up to 85% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games. This weekend’s PSN Flash Sale features deals under $10. No matter what you see on the list, you can get it for less than ten bucks.

Reminder: There are also games on sale in the regular weekly PlayStation Store sale. Check that out as well!

Running until Monday, August 13 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, here are all of the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games 2Dark – $8.99

Adam’s Venture: Origins – $2.24

Alekhine’s Gun – $7.49

ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny – $4.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China – $3.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India – $3.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia – $3.99

Assault Suit Leynos – $3.99

Bastion – $5.99

Battleborn: Full Game – $7.49

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $8.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $8.99

Battleship – $5.99

Blackguards 2 – $9.99

Black the Fall – $8.99

Boggle – $3.99

Carnival Games VR – $9.99

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus – $8.99

Daylight – $2.99

Dead Rising – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $5.99

Defense Grid 2 – $2.99

Destroy All Humans – $5.99

Destroy All Humans! 2 – $5.99

Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary – $3.99

Dungeons 2 – $7.49

EA Family Bundle – $9.99

Earth’s Dawn – $8.99

Fe – $9.99

Grow Home – $3.19

Handball 17 – $9.99

Has-Been Heroes – $4.99

Hidden Agenda – $4.99

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition – $2.39

Inifnite Air with Mark McMorris – $7.49

King’s Quest Chapter 2: Rubble Without a Cause – $3.99 Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb – $3.99 Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home – $3.99 Chapter 5: The Good Knight – $3.99 Season Pass – $9.99 Complete Collection – $9.89

Kromaia Ω – $5.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $3.99 + Season Pass – $4.34

Lara Croft GO – $2.49

Lichdom: Battlemage – $7.49

Lords of the Fallen – $3.99 Complete Edition – $5.99

Mass Effect Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition – $7.49 Deluxe Recruit Edition – $9.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99

Monopoly Plus – $5.99

Motorcycle Club – $9.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $3.99

MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame – $8.99

My Monopoly – $4.99

NAtURAL DOCtRINE – $8.99

N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – $3.74

Oh My Godheads – $8.99

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – $5.87

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition – $3.74

Pixel Piracy – $2.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare – $4.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $4.99

Premium Pool Arena – $4.99

Prototype – $9.89

Prototype 2 – $9.99

Pyre – $7.99

Real Farm – $7.99

Red Faction – $3.74

Red Faction II – $3.74

Reus – $3.74

Risk – $5.99

Risk Urban Assault – $5.99

Road Rage – $7.49

Sebastien Loeb Rally EVO – $7.49

Shiftlings – $4.49

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $5.99

Song of the Deep – $3.74

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Strider – $2.99

Tembo the Badass Elephant – $4.49

Terraria: PS4 Edition – $5.99

Tetris Ultimate – $3.49

That’s You! – $4.99

The Golf Club 2 – $9.99

Thief – $3.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $5.99

Transistor – $4.99

Trivial Pursuit Live! – $5.99

Umbrella Corps – $4.99 Deluxe Edition – $6.24

UNO – $4.99

Unravel – $4.99

Valentino Rossi The Game – $8.99

Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition – $7.99

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship – $9.89

Wuppo – $5.99

Zombi – $5.99

Game Add-Ons

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided A Criminal Past DLC – $2.99 Assault Pack – $1.24 System Rift DLC – $2.99 Season Pass – $4.49 Tactical Pack – $1.24

DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC – $5.19

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass – $1.49

Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack – $2.99

PlayStation 3 Games

Alice: Madness Returns – $4.99

Alien Rage – $2.99

Battle Fantasia – $4.99

Battlefield 3 – $2.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $8.99

Bionic Commando: Rearmed – $2.99

BioShock – $3.99

BioShock 2 – $3.99

BioShock Infinite – $5.99

Borderlands – $2.99

Borderlands 2 – $3.99

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $4.99

Dead Space Ultimate Edition – $6.24

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – $3.99 Director’s Cut – $5.99

DmC Devil May Cry – $4.99

Dogfight 1942 – $1.99

Dragon Age II – $4.99

Dragon Age: Origins – $4.99

DuckTales: Remastered – $4.49

Duke Nukem Forever – $3.99

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara – $4.49

Dustforce – $2.99

Enemy Front – $3.99

F1 2014 – $4.99

F1 Race Stars – $4.99

Fairy Fencer F – $4.99

GRID 2 – $7.49

GRID Autosport – $7.49

HELL YEAH! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit – $4.94

Just Cause 2 – $2.99 Ultimate Edition – $4.49

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men – $2.99

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days – $2.99

King’s Quest Chapter 2: Rubble Without a Cause – $3.99 Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb – $3.99 Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home – $3.99 Chapter 5: The Good Knight – $3.99 Season Pass – $9.99 Complete Collection – $7.49

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – $2.99

Legasista – $4.99

Lost Planet 3 – $4.99

Mafia II – $7.49

Mega Man 10 – $2.99

Mega Man 9 – $2.99

Mega Man 9 + 10 – $4.49

Mirror’s Edge – $3.74

Monopoly Plus – $3.99

Mugen Souls Z – $4.99

NAtURAL DOCtRINE – $8.99

Okami HD – $6.99

Prototype – $9.99

Prototype Franchise Bundle – $9.99

Record of Agarest War 2 – $9.99

Record of Agarest War Zero – $7.49

Remember Me – $5.99

Resident Evil – $4.99

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99

Resident Evil 4 – $4.99

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition – $4.49

Resident Evil 6 – $4.99

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – $3.99

Resident Evil Revelations – $4.99

Spec Ops: The Line – $5.99

Street Fighter X Tekken – $2.99

Strider – $2.99

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $2.49

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified – $2.99

The Darkness II – $7.99

Thief – $2.99

Tomb Raider: Underworld – $2.24

Toybox Turbos – $3.74

XCOM: Enemy Within – $5.99

PlayStation Vita Games

Bastion – $5.99

Breath of Fire III – $4.99

Capcom Classics Collection Reloaded – $2.99

Capcom Classics Collection Remixed – $2.99

Capcom Puzzle World – $2.99

Cho Aniki Zero – $2.99

Chrono Trigger – $4.99

Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors – $5.99

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair – $5.99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – $8.99

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc – $5.99

Darkstalkers Chronicle: The Chaos Tower – $2.99

Dustforce – $2.99

Gladiator Begins – $3.99

Hakuoki: Warriors of the Shinsegumi – $8.99

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition – $2.39

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Producing Perfection – $4.99

Jikandia: The Timeless Land – $4.99

La-Mulana EX – $3.99

Lara Croft GO – $2.49

Mega Man Maverick Hunter X – $2.99

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite – $3.99

NAtURAL DOCtRINE – $8.99

Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure – $5.99

Power Stone Collection – $2.99

Reel Fishing: Master’s Challenge – $7.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution 2 Plus – $4.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – $3.99

Stranger of Sword City – $9.99

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz – $7.99

Tomb Raider: Anniversary – $1.94

Ultimate Ghosts ‘N Goblins – $2.99

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Visit the PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store.

You can see the rest of the PlayStation Store sales this week over here. There are a ton of of deals to be had, including the QuakeCon Sale and the Totally Digital sale, both of which offer major discounts on some great titles. Don’t forget you can also redeem the PlayStation Plus free games for August 2018 right now.

What do you think of this under $10 deals PSN Flash Sale? Are you going to take advantage of any of these great PS4, PS3, and Vita deals, or does nothing catch your eye? Either way, let us know what you’re thinking in the comments below!

Reminder: There are a ton of games on sale in the regular weekly PlayStation Store sale. Check that out as well!