No Man’s Sky NEXT Patch 1.55 Comes With a Number of Fixes and Gameplay Improvements

No Man’s Sky NEXT has received yet another hefty update that’s chock-full of fixes and gameplay improvements. Check out the full list of patch notes below.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a memory leak in the UI

Fixed a number of crashes to do with freighters

Fixed a crash that affected particular planets

Fixed a crash that could occur while creating a race track in a borrowed Exocraft

Reduced texture memory usage to improve overall stability

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in The Purge mission

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in the Ghost in the Machine mission

Fixed an issue where players would receive incorrect mission instructions while returning with the Mind-Arc

Fixed an issue where Sentinels would chase players forever if they did not complete the final Weapon Specialist mission

Fixed an issue that was causing dialogue and rewards at certain found buildings to repeat (including Traveller graves and portal glyphs)

Fixed an issue that caused players upgrading their save to not have any primary missions if they were on the tutorial for expanding their inventory when they upgraded to NEXT

Fixed an issue that prevented pre-NEXT saves from accessing the Base Computer Archive missions

Fixed an issue where some non-existent base parts were showing in the Guide

Fixed an issue where legacy saves would not know the recipe for microchips, the large refiner and some advanced survival products

Fixed an issue where trade commodities were not available for sale in the space station

Fixed an issue where player ships could shoot themselves in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where some base parts were not available in the blueprint analyser

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck if they died before using the Navigation Data in the tutorial

Fixed an issue where the labels of hot / cold thermal protection upgrades were the wrong way around

Fixed an issue where the Efficient Launch Thruster upgrade was not learnable in space stations

Fixed an issue where terrain edits caused by building parts would regenerate in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where Base Computers placed inside other bases could not be deleted

Fixed some instances of an issue where ships would all spawn on the same landing pad

Fixed a number of incorrect refiner recipes

Expanded the available refiner recipes

Removed the chance to get nanites from Buried Technology Modules

Reduced the frequency of storms in some situations

Slightly increased the cost of launch fuel, but made one canister entirely refill the thrusters

In normal mode, slightly reduced the base rates of hazard and life support fuel usage

Slightly reduced the radius at which Sentinel drones will investigate players

Reduced the time required to scan discoveries with the Analysis Visor

Increased the recharge rate of the jetpack when onboard a Space Station

Since the release of No Man’s Sky NEXT, farm plants have grown in real-world time (rather than game time), allowing farms to continue growing while you are away from the game. As a consequence, adjusted farming times + prices.

Placed the Space Anomaly marker on the entrance to the Anomaly rather than the centre of the model

Fixed an issue where mission markers would not attach to the correct base

Reduced the number of whispering eggs around Abandoned Buildings

Fixed an issue with rain audio

Added audio to the target tagging UI

Fixed a bug in the auto-aim system concerning large creatures

Reduced the critical hit zone for biological horrors

Fixed an issue in creature replication that could cause creatures to freeze

Fixed an issue where mordite would not be awarded to the correct player when killing creatures in multiplayer

Fixed an issue that could cause the third person camera to turn sluggishly

Fixed an issue where players respawning in Survival mode would have no life support and rapidly die again

Fixed an issue where some of Nada + Polo’s missions had untranslated text

Fixed an issue where some of the procedural missions given by NPCs had untranslated text

Fixed an issue where some exotic biomes incorrectly reported their weather as fine or calm

Fixed an issue where chairs did not display their text correctly

Fixed an issue where the launch fuel tutorial did not trigger correctly

Fixed a number of incorrect timings of mission update messages

Fixed an issue where activating the torch did not close the quick menu

Fixed an issue where Infra-Knife accelerator projectiles would originate from behind the player’s ship.

Fixed an issue where the freighter would not be visible to other players in multiplayer

Fixed a number of issues where expeditions would reward the wrong player in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where fleet frigates would return to the wrong location on completion of an expedition.

Fixed an issue where changing between first and third person camera while on a ladder would break player animations.

Fixed an issue where players would lose access to the main menu after reloading a save just after upgrading to NEXT

Fixed an issue where Korvax eye textures would become misaligned.

Fixed an issue where falling animations would not play

Fixed an issue where the player would play the sliding animation while swimming

Fixed an issue that would stop players from firing or reloading their Multi-Tool in specific situations

Fixed an issue where Multi-Tool lasers would bend in the wrong direction.

Fixed an issue where the Multi-Tool glitched while going into the Analysis Visor

Fixed a number of issues for players in specific time zones

The update is available now on all platforms.

[Source: No Man’s Sky]