No Man’s Sky NEXT Patch 1.55 Comes With a Number of Fixes and Gameplay Improvements
No Man’s Sky NEXT has received yet another hefty update that’s chock-full of fixes and gameplay improvements. Check out the full list of patch notes below.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a memory leak in the UI
- Fixed a number of crashes to do with freighters
- Fixed a crash that affected particular planets
- Fixed a crash that could occur while creating a race track in a borrowed Exocraft
- Reduced texture memory usage to improve overall stability
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in The Purge mission
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in the Ghost in the Machine mission
- Fixed an issue where players would receive incorrect mission instructions while returning with the Mind-Arc
- Fixed an issue where Sentinels would chase players forever if they did not complete the final Weapon Specialist mission
- Fixed an issue that was causing dialogue and rewards at certain found buildings to repeat (including Traveller graves and portal glyphs)
- Fixed an issue that caused players upgrading their save to not have any primary missions if they were on the tutorial for expanding their inventory when they upgraded to NEXT
- Fixed an issue that prevented pre-NEXT saves from accessing the Base Computer Archive missions
- Fixed an issue where some non-existent base parts were showing in the Guide
- Fixed an issue where legacy saves would not know the recipe for microchips, the large refiner and some advanced survival products
- Fixed an issue where trade commodities were not available for sale in the space station
- Fixed an issue where player ships could shoot themselves in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where some base parts were not available in the blueprint analyser
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck if they died before using the Navigation Data in the tutorial
- Fixed an issue where the labels of hot / cold thermal protection upgrades were the wrong way around
- Fixed an issue where the Efficient Launch Thruster upgrade was not learnable in space stations
- Fixed an issue where terrain edits caused by building parts would regenerate in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where Base Computers placed inside other bases could not be deleted
- Fixed some instances of an issue where ships would all spawn on the same landing pad
- Fixed a number of incorrect refiner recipes
- Expanded the available refiner recipes
- Removed the chance to get nanites from Buried Technology Modules
- Reduced the frequency of storms in some situations
- Slightly increased the cost of launch fuel, but made one canister entirely refill the thrusters
- In normal mode, slightly reduced the base rates of hazard and life support fuel usage
- Slightly reduced the radius at which Sentinel drones will investigate players
- Reduced the time required to scan discoveries with the Analysis Visor
- Increased the recharge rate of the jetpack when onboard a Space Station
- Since the release of No Man’s Sky NEXT, farm plants have grown in real-world time (rather than game time), allowing farms to continue growing while you are away from the game. As a consequence, adjusted farming times + prices.
- Placed the Space Anomaly marker on the entrance to the Anomaly rather than the centre of the model
- Fixed an issue where mission markers would not attach to the correct base
- Reduced the number of whispering eggs around Abandoned Buildings
- Fixed an issue with rain audio
- Added audio to the target tagging UI
- Fixed a bug in the auto-aim system concerning large creatures
- Reduced the critical hit zone for biological horrors
- Fixed an issue in creature replication that could cause creatures to freeze
- Fixed an issue where mordite would not be awarded to the correct player when killing creatures in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue that could cause the third person camera to turn sluggishly
- Fixed an issue where players respawning in Survival mode would have no life support and rapidly die again
- Fixed an issue where some of Nada + Polo’s missions had untranslated text
- Fixed an issue where some of the procedural missions given by NPCs had untranslated text
- Fixed an issue where some exotic biomes incorrectly reported their weather as fine or calm
- Fixed an issue where chairs did not display their text correctly
- Fixed an issue where the launch fuel tutorial did not trigger correctly
- Fixed a number of incorrect timings of mission update messages
- Fixed an issue where activating the torch did not close the quick menu
- Fixed an issue where Infra-Knife accelerator projectiles would originate from behind the player’s ship.
- Fixed an issue where the freighter would not be visible to other players in multiplayer
- Fixed a number of issues where expeditions would reward the wrong player in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where fleet frigates would return to the wrong location on completion of an expedition.
- Fixed an issue where changing between first and third person camera while on a ladder would break player animations.
- Fixed an issue where players would lose access to the main menu after reloading a save just after upgrading to NEXT
- Fixed an issue where Korvax eye textures would become misaligned.
- Fixed an issue where falling animations would not play
- Fixed an issue where the player would play the sliding animation while swimming
- Fixed an issue that would stop players from firing or reloading their Multi-Tool in specific situations
- Fixed an issue where Multi-Tool lasers would bend in the wrong direction.
- Fixed an issue where the Multi-Tool glitched while going into the Analysis Visor
- Fixed a number of issues for players in specific time zones
The update is available now on all platforms.
