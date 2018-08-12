New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Is a Brief Compilation of Lara Croft’s Brutal Takedowns

If a hands-on preview and series of new trailers for Shadow of the Tomb Raider weren’t enough for you this weekend, then here’s one more. This time, Eidos Montreal has published a brief compilation of some of Lara Croft’s brutal takedowns. Check it out!

Lara may seem stronger and more confident in Shadow of the Tomb Raider but Eidos Montreal points out that she’s still outgunned and outnumbered, taking on Trinity almost entirely on her own. As a result, not only does the protagonist have to use the environment and her survival skills to stay alive and achieve her objectives, she has to do whatever’s necessary to take the enemy down, as witnessed in the video above.

All of this may sound familiar and à la Uncharted but Eidos Montreal recently explained that Tomb Raider is more “drama-oriented” and has a darker, more serious tone compared to Naughty Dog’s popular franchise.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on September 14, adding to an ever-growing list of September releases, which include the highly anticipated Spider-Man. However, Eidos Montreal doesn’t seem worried. “Spider-Man and Shadow of the Tomb Raider can co-exist,” Game Director Daniel Bisson said last week.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.