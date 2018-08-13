Fall of Light: Darkest Edition Will Brighten Up the PS4 in August

Fall of Light, a RuneHeads indie RPG that originally debuted on the PC in 2017, is heading to consoles later this month. Fall of Light: Darkest Edition will launch on the PlayStation 4 on August 21, 2018 in North America and August 22, 2018 in Europe. This release will include some extra content.

Fall of Light: Darkest Edition starts by featuring everything included in the original 2017 release, in addition to an all-new dungeon with different enemies, traps, and weapons. You play as a warrior known as Nyx who lives in a world covered in darkness. Accompanied by his daughter, Aether, he embarks on a dangerous journey to reach the last place on Earth where light still shines. Fortunately for Nyx, Aether gives off a bright light.

Here is the Fall of Light: Darkest Edition trailer:

For PlayStation 4 players, there will also be a limited-edition physical version. It will cost $39.99 and will release in September 2018, though an exact release date was not announced. It will be available from Play-Asia, and publisher Digerati promises more information soon.

Fall of Light: Darkest Edition will include:

20 different battle stances: get ready to face hordes of shadowy enemies!

10 weapon classes: pick your favorite combo of close-range weapons, crossbows, and shields

All-new dungeon: complete with new enemies and dangers, exclusive to the Darkest Edition

Protect Aether: her light pierces the darkness and you are stronger together, so keep her safe!

Unlock hidden secrets: learn more about the history and lore of Nyx’s world

Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements available respectively for PS4 and Xbox One versions

Supports the following languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese-Brazil, Simplified Chinese, Hungarian

Fall of Light: Darkest Edition will be available to download on the PlayStation 4 on August 21, 2018 in North America and on August 22, 2018 in Europe. It will also be released on the Xbox Oneand Nintendo Switch.