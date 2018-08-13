Necrobarista Opens a Magical Cafe on the PS4

Necrobarista is bringing a cel-shaded, cryptic adventure to the PlayStation 4 in 2019. This visual novel puts players in downtown Melbourne, Australia, but there is a surreal twist. There’s a supernatural café where the living come to mingle with the dead.

According the official Necrobarista press release these souls “have returned to Earth for one last day” and “are indistinguishable from the living.”

Story wise here’s what you can expect from Necrobarista:

Told through a series of vignettes from the perspectives of several patrons, Necrobarista’s story centers on Maddy, the café’s manager and resident necromancer. While she does her best to keep the shop running smoothly, ferrying souls to the afterlife can have its complications.

Like many visual novels, players have some degree of free exploration available to them in Necrobarista. You’re able to examine the 3D space of the café and learn more about it and its customers via point-and-click gameplay. As the trailer promises, get ready for gangsters, hipsters, baristas, and a necromancer.

There isn’t a hard release date set for Necrobarista, but the game is should arrive on the PlayStation 4 in 2019, alongside the previously-revealed Nintendo Switch and PC releases.

Will you visit Necrobarista when it releases in 2019? Let us know in the comments. For more of a café fix check out our coverage of Little Dragon Cafe. And for more indies, be sure to read out list of the best indies on PS4.