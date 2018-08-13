PSA: Don’t Delete the Black Ops 4 Beta App, You Can Use it for the Blackout Beta Next Month

The second Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta weekend has come and gone, giving players a taste of the game’s multiplayer while allowing Treyarch to do some fine tuning and stress testing before the official October launch. We’re not done with Black Ops 4 betas yet, though! The same application used for the first two weekends will be updated to support the Black Ops 4 Blackout beta in September. That will be our first opportunity to go hands on with Call of Duty’s battle royale mode.

Activision and Treyarch recommend not deleting the application if you want to play the Blackout beta when it rolls around next month. You’ll probably be able to redownload the application from your history, but if you want to make sure you can check out the Black Ops 4 Blackout beta without any issues or another long download, it’s worth keeping the 33 GB file around for a little bit longer.

We got a small glimpse of Blackout back when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was first announced. Treyarch gave us another teaser in the beta launch trailer, showing our first look at some of the vehicular combat. They’ve set the Blackout beta for sometime in September 2018, but no specific dates have been outlined yet.

We got our hands on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer back at the reveal event, and loved how it changed up the traditional Call of Duty gameplay while reaming familiar. We’ve also given our take on the removal of a traditional campaign in Black Ops 4.

Will you be keeping the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta application around until the Blackout beta?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12, 2018 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Treyarch]