Uncharted Film Director Offers a Promising Update

Sony Pictures’ live-action Uncharted film has been trapped in development hell for years. Things could finally begin to look up for the project, though. According to the film’s director, Shawn Levy, who also serves as producer and director on Netflix’s Stranger Things, Uncharted’s movie adaptation is well on its way to becoming a reality.

During an interview with The Playlist about Stranger Things‘ impending third season, Levy was asked about the two films he has on the horizon. Between the Starman remake and Uncharted, Levy revealed that the latter is closer to production than the former.

I mean, as of right now, the closest to the starting line is Uncharted in that it’s a massive title. We now have a very good script and we have our star in Tom Holland. That is now subject to schedule and additional casting. But I would say as of right now, that seems to be the most near horizon. And it’s a movie I’m very excited about.

This is good news, especially considering the number of details that have surfaced since Tom Holland landed the role of Nathan Drake. Indeed, it’s a far cry from the days when Mark Wahlberg was attached to the film, as years went by without an update.

It will be interesting to see what form the project takes, since Tom Holland is appearing as a younger version of Drake. After Nathan Fillion’s fan film took the internet by storm, at the very least, we know live-action Uncharted works.

The Uncharted film is presently without an official release date.

[Source: The Playlist via GameSpot]