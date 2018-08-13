Free-to-Play Military Shooter Warface To Enter Early Access on PS4 Tomorrow

Following the second closed beta, Warface, the free-to-play military shooter from Crytek, will be entering Early Access on the PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, August 14. Publisher My.com announced the Early Access release, along with details on how to enter it, on the Warface website.

Unlike the beta, all progress made during Waface’s Early Access will be carried over. When the game is released, all weapons, achievements, ranks, and statistics earned will still be there. If you’re interested in playing Warface when it is releases in September, this is a great way to get ahead.

During the Warface Early Access period, you will have the chance to take part in four game modes. Team Death Match, Free for All, Plant the Bomb, and Storm will be available to everyone playing. There will be eight PvP maps, ranked matches, and the chance to participate in Warface‘s first raid, Anubis.

How do you take part in the Warface Early Access, you ask? Well, so far the only information is that you will need an Early Access pack. Along with giving you access to the game, these packs will also host a variety of loot. A variety of skins, currency, and weapons are all included. The pack will contain golden guns, which will only be available during Early Access. Not a bad way to show off your status as one of the first Warface players, huh?

The way to obtain an Early Access pack is not yet known, though according to the website more information will come out soon. Considering Early Access starts tomorrow, it seems like only a matter of time.

PlayStation LifeStyle recently went hands-on with Warface, coming back impressed with what we saw. Warface will be exiting console Early Access in September and will be available free-to-play for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Warface]