Call of Duty Battle Royale Beta Coming in September, Will be on PS4 First

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is bringing a lot of changes to the franchise. The most significant, however, may be the upcoming battle royale mode. Called Blackout, it has been the biggest question mark for the gaming giant’s newest title. Now, all those questions could have answers when the Blackout beta starts in September.

Following the two Black Ops 4 multiplayer betas, Treyarch and Activision announced that Blackout, the Call of Duty battle royale mode, will have a beta that will start September 10, 2018. It will be available first on PlayStation 4, similar to the first Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta.

The announcement came via the Call of Duty Twitter account, telling fans to “prepare accordingly.”

The teaser confirms that the mode (and beta) will include solos, duos, and quads. If you already took part in the Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta, you will already have access to the Blackout beta.

The Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta was available to all players who preordered a copy from select retailers. Considering the large number of preorders, there’s a lot of people who can take part in the beta. Many people have had their eyes on the Call of Duty battle royale mode since it was announced. Considering the juggernaut games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have become, many thought it was inevitable.

Considering a standard Call of Duty game plays much differently than that of Fortnite, it will be interesting to see how the formula translates to a new form of play. It has been strongly rumored that Blackout will include fewer players in a match than the norm for battle royale games.

Are you going to try out the new Call of Duty Blackout mode? Or does the battle royale genre not appeal to you? Let us know!