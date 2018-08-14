Kratos Fights a Bear in This Early Look at Dark Horses’ New God of War Comic

As reported by Comic Book/wwg, comics publisher Dark Horse has revealed a new miniseries based on the latest God of War, that depicts some of the events between God of War III and the recent sequel. Set for a November 14, 2018 debut, the series will run for four issues and take place in the newest God of War‘s Nordic setting.

Here’s the official pitch from Dark Horse:

The God of War comic series finds Kratos living in the remote Norse Wilds after his war on the gods of Olympus. Seeking to put the rage that defined most of his life behind him, Kratos inadvertently sparks a feud with a mysterious cult of berserkers after attempting to save a stranger being mauled by a monstrous bear. But for the former Ghost of Sparta, no good deed goes unpunished.

Chris Roberson (iZombie, Witchfinder) will be the writer for the series, and Tony Parker (Mayday) will be doing the art. Dan Jackson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is on color, and John Roshell from Comicraft (a company that does graphic design and comic lettering) is listed as the series’ letterer. The initial cover, which depicts Kratos going toe-to-toe with a massive bear, is the work of E.M. Gist (The Strain, Will Save the Galaxy for Food).

[Source: Comic Book/wwg]