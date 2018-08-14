Action Enters Its Golden Years in Jagged Alliance: Rage!

Jagged Alliance: Rage!, the newest entry in the long-running Jagged Alliance series, has been announced by THQ Nordic. The spin-off takes place twenty years after the first Jagged Alliance game. It will release on the PlayStation 4 in Fall 2018, though a specific date was not given.

Jagged Alliance: Rage! will be published by HandyGames, the newest division of THQ Nordic. You’ll control mercenaries like Ivan Dolvich, Helmut “Gunty” Gunther, and Kyle “Shadow” Simmons, who must escape from an island controlled by a crazed drug overlord. Items are scarce and enemies are constantly out for you, forcing you to rely on your wits to survive.

Check out the Jagged Alliance: Rage! announcement trailer:

Jagged Alliance: Rage! is currently in development for a Fall 2018 release, and the official press release says it will feature:

• 2 Player online co-op mode

• Deep turn-based tactical gameplay mixed with adventure elements

• Choose a variety of tactics ranging from stealth to brute force

• Strong character personalities with own skills, desires and personal conflicts

• Rage skills: Unique character abilities that get more powerful over the course of the battle

• Powerful Commanders coordinate enemy troops on the battlefields

• Face terrifying experimental drugs and use them to manipulate your enemies

This is far from the only project THQ Nordic has up its sleeve for this fall. The long-awaited Darksiders III will be coming out in November 27, 2018.

Jagged Alliance: Rage! will come out on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Fall 2018.