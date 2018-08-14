Patrick Stewart is Narrating WWII Adventure Title My Memory of Us

Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles as Professor X in the X-Men movies and Captain Picard in the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series, is getting involved with another video game. This time it’s a smaller game, with a serious subject. The game is My Memory of Us, a puzzle-fueled adventure game that follows the story of two children in a setting inspired by pre-World War II Warsaw.

In My Memory of Us, Stewart takes on the role of narrator, and you can get a sample of his narration skills in the game’s new trailer, which you can watch above. He introduces the story, which is about a pair of young friends from different backgrounds. An evil army of robots invades, declaring those in red must be separated from everyone else. The crux of the game is the two friends attempting to find a way to get through the situation, and still be together.

Here is the official feature list for My Memory of Us:

A moving story about friendship and love in dangerous times

Beautiful, sketch-like graphics inspired by naïve art

Pair mechanics: take control of two separate? characters with different skills and abilities, or control them as a pair

A grotesque tale mixed with bittersweet humor

The events shown in the game are based on actual stories from war

A dialogue system built around the language of symbolic pictures

Various logical puzzles in 2.5D

A story that offers deeper meaning, set in historical realities

My Memory of Us will launch for the PS4, the Xbox One, and the PC on October 9, 2018.

[Source: Official My Memory of Us Twitter]