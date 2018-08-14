Smell Like Persona 3 Characters With These Perfumes
Atlus is collaborating with a Japanese fragrance company called Primaniacs to release a line of Persona 3-themed perfumes. These scents are gender-neutral and mainly have floral or herbal notes to them. The Persona 3 fragrances are available for 5,850 yen each (approximately $53) and can be preordered via Primaniac ahead of their October 27, 2018 release.
Below are the fragrance notes, as translated by Siliconera:
Hero – Aromatic watery note
TOP：Lime, Bergamot
MIDDLE：Jasmine, Rose, Lavender, Raspberry, Marine
LAST：Musk, Amber, Sandalwood
Yukari Takeba – Fruity floral bouquet
TOP：Green Apple, Lychee, Raspberry
MIDDLE：Coriander, Tuberose, Hyacinth, Muguet, Cyclamen
LAST：Musk, Amber, White Cedar, Sandalwood
Junpei Iori – Bitter-fresh note
TOP：Lemon, Bergamot, Mandarin, Worm Wood
MIDDLE：Geranium, Narcissus, Neroli, Muguet, Cyclamen
LAST：Woody, Amber, Sandalwood, Musk
Mitsuru Kirijo – Elegant floral bouquet
TOP：Lemon, Bergamot
MIDDLE：Jasmine, Rose, Muguet, Ylang Ylang, Lily, Lilac
LAST：Musk, Powderic, Amber, Vanilla
Akihiko Sanada – Casual herbal note
TOP：Lime, Mandarin, Buchu, Apple
MIDDLE：Armoise, Peppermint, Geranium, Neroli, Freesia, Rose
LAST：Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Musk, Oakmoss, Jasmine, Muguet
Fuka Yamagishi – Tender floral note
TOP：Lemon, Cardamom, Mandarin
MIDDLE：Rose, Geranium, Neroli
LAST：Muguet, Sandalwood, Musk, Jasmine
Aigis – Purely floral note
TOP：Lemon, Bergamot, Lime
MIDDLE：Jasmine, Muguet, Lily, Raspberry, Rose, Geranium
LAST：Musk, Amber, Woody, Peach
Ken Amada – Orange musky note
TOP：Bergamot, Orange
MIDDLE：Jasmine, Marine Note, Rose, Hyacinth
LAST：Muguet, Amber, Musk, Cedarwood
Shinjiro Aragaki – Woody herbal note
TOP：Bergamot, Lime, Mandarin, Lemon, Orange, Galbanum
MIDDLE：Geranium, Peppermint, Neroli, Nutmeg, Lavender
LAST：Sandalwood, Musk, Amber, Jasmine, Oakmoss, Vetiver
