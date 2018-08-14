PlayStation Store Global Update – August 14, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Bow to Blood PSVR ($23.99)(out 8-28)

Donut County ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)(out 8-28)

F1 Headline Edition (59.99)Strange Brigade ($49.99)(out 8-24)

Fire Pro Wrestling World ($44.99)(out 8-28)

Fire Pro Wrestling World Digital Deluxe Edition ($80.99)(out 8-28)

Firewall Zero Hour PSVR ($39.99)(out 8-28)

PES 2019 ($59.99)(out 8-28)

PES 2019 David Beckham Edition ($69.99)(out 8-28)

PES 2019 Legendary Edition ($79.99)(out 8-28)

Strange Brigade ($49.99)(out 8-28)

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition ($79.99)(out 8-28)

Torn PSVBR ($25.49)Strange Brigade ($49.99)(out 8-28)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 ($49.99)Strange Brigade ($49.99)(out 8-28)

PSVR Games

Domino Craft VR ($9.99)

Vroom Kaboom ($19.99)

We Happy Few: Uncle Jack Live VR (Free)

PS4 Demos

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

PES 2019

Vroom Kaboom

PS4 Games

Death’s Gambit ($19.99)

Detective Gallo ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Dog Gone Golfing ($4.99)

Guns, Gore, and Cannoli 2 ($12.99)

Phantom Doctrine ($35.99)

Super Night Riders ($6.79)

TerraTech ($24.99)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass ($19.99)

Wailing Heights ($11.99/PS+ $10.79)

Warface: Collector’s Early Access pack ($74.99/PS+ $59.99)

Warface: Engineer Early Access pack ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

Warface: Medic Early Access pack ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

Warface: Rifleman Early Access pack ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

Warface: Sniper Early Access pack ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2018 PlayStation®Plus Bonus Pack (Aug) (Free and exclusive for PS+)

99Vidas: The Last Battle – Expansion Pack ($1.99/PS+ $0.99)

Aaero: Monstercat Pack ($4.99)

Arizona Sunshine – Dead Man DLC ($2.49)

Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit ($12.99)

Dragon Ball FighterZ SLC ($4.99 and up)

Madden NFL 19 Legends Upgrade ($19.99)

Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM – Adventure Pack (Free)

Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0 ($19.99)

Warface Credit Packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $99.99 for 10,000)

Warface: “Ghost Squad” Bodyskin Pack (Free and exclusive for PS+)

Warface: PlayStation®Plus VIP Booster (Free and exclusive for PS+)

We Happy Few Season Pass ($19.99)

World of Tanks DLC ($24.99 and up)

PS Vita Games

The Long Reach ($14.99)

TETRA’s Escape ($4.24)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3