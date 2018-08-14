PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of August 14, 2018, Ubisoft Publisher Sale

With today’s PlayStation Store refresh, there’s an all new batch of sales, which means that even more PS4, PSVR, PS3, and Vita games are getting deals. This week features a Ubisoft Publisher Sale, so if you were interested in getting your hands on a Ubisoft game or two, now might be the time to check out what they have available. Plus members get an even bigger discount. Here are the games available through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

Ubisoft Publisher Sale

PS4 Games America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy $23.99 ($19.99)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag $12.89 ($9.89) Gold Edition $21.49 ($16.49)

Assassin’s Creed Origins $35.99 ($29.99) Deluxe Edition $41.99 ($34.99) Gold Edition $59.99 ($49.99)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered $20.99 ($17.99)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate $24.99 ($19.99) Gold Edition #34.99 ($27.99)

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $24.99 ($19.99)

$24.99 ($19.99) Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate $38.69 ($29.69)

$38.69 ($29.69) Assassin’s Creed Unity $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) Eagle Flight $11.99 ($9.99)

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition $23.99 ($20.99)

$23.99 ($20.99) Far Cry 4 $15.99 ($11.99) + Far Cry Primal Bundle $34.99 ($27.99) Gold Edition $23.99 ($17.99)

$15.99 ($11.99) Far Cry 5 $41.99 ($35.99) Deluxe Edition $48.99 ($41.99) Gold Edition $62.99 ($53.99)

$41.99 ($35.99) Far Cry Primal $19.99 ($14.99) Digital Apex Edition $21.99 ($16.49)

$19.99 ($14.99) For Honor $23.99 ($17.99) Deluxe Edition $27.99 ($20.99) Gold Edition $39.99 ($29.99)

$23.99 ($17.99) Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition $19.99 ($15.99)

Just Dance 2018 $35.99 ($29.99)

$35.99 ($29.99) Monopoly Family Fun Pack $9.99 ($7.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) Rayman Legends $13.99 ($9.99)

$13.99 ($9.99) Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered $15.99 ($11.99)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole $25.79 ($19.79) Gold Edition $38.69 ($29.69)

$25.79 ($19.79) South Park: The Stick of Truth $20.99 ($17.99)

$20.99 ($17.99) South Park: The Video Game Collection $39.99 ($31.99)

$39.99 ($31.99) Star Trek: Bridge Crew $23.99 ($19.99) The Next Generation Bundle $43.99 ($38.49)

$23.99 ($19.99) Oneword $14.99 ($19.99)

Steep – Winter Games Edition $21.49 ($16.49) Gold Edition $30.09 ($23.09) + The Crew $32.99 ($27.49)

Syberia 3 $19.99 ($14.99)

The Crew $12.89 ($9.89) Ultimate Edition $19.99 ($14.99)

$12.89 ($9.89) The Crew 2 $47.99 ($41.99) Deluxe Edition $55.99 ($48.99) Gold Edition $79.99 ($69.99) + Trackmania Turbo $23.99 ($17.99)

$47.99 ($41.99) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege $42.99 ($32.99)

$42.99 ($32.99) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands $25.79 ($19.79) Deluxe Edition $30.09 ($23.09) Gold Edition $42.99 ($32.99)

$25.79 ($19.79) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege $24.99 ($19.99) Advanced Edition $29.99 ($23.99) Complete Edition $77.99 ($64.99) Gold Edition $53.99 ($44.99)

$24.99 ($19.99) Tom Clancy’s The Division $19.99 ($14.99) + Rainbow Six Siege $45.49 ($38.49) Gold Edition $35.99 ($26.99)

Trackmania Turbo $15.99 ($11.99)

Trials Fusion $7.99 ($5.99) Awesome MAX Edition $15.99 ($11.99)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War $5.99 ($4.49)

$5.99 ($4.49) Watch Dogs $12.89 ($9.89) Gold Edition $19.99 ($14.99)

$12.89 ($9.89) Watch Dogs 1+2 Bundle $37.09 ($30.09) Gold Editions Bundle $49.99 ($39.99)

$37.09 ($30.09) Watch Dogs 2 $23.99 ($17.99) Deluxe Edition $27.99 ($20.99) Gold Edition $39.99 ($29.99)

$23.99 ($17.99) Werewolves Within $8.59 ($6.59) PS4 Add-Ons Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Pack $6.99 ($5.99) Season Pass $27.99 ($23.99) The Curse of the Pharaohs $13.99 ($11.99) The Hidden Ones $6.99 ($5.99)

The Crew Calling All Units $12.49 ($9.99) Season Pass $12.49 ($9.99)

Trials Fusion Awesome Level MAX $7.49 ($6.49)



You can purchase any of these games or add-ons over on the PlayStation Store sales page. There are also themes and avatars on sale. Don’t forget that the Totally Digital Sale is still running this week, so if you haven’t picked up any of those deals yet, check them out.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for August.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.

