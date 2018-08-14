Europe Is Getting Some Sweet FIFA 19 PS4 Bundles

Like with every entry in the series, the excitement for FIFA 19 probably started shortly after the release of FIFA 18. Soccer fans and gamers are two passionate groups. Combine the two and the results are wild. And nothing says dedication to this soccer sports sim like making the jump to the PS4 or PS4 Pro with one of these six FIFA 19 bundles. Below is what to expect from each bundle according to the PlayStation Europe blog:

1TB PS4 Champions Edition bundle, out September 25, 2018. Along with the Dualshock 4 controller, this bundle includes FIFA 19 Champions Edition Blu-ray disc, giving you three days early access to start playing FIFA 19. The Champions Edition also includes a voucher that once redeemed will give you the following digital content: Up to 20 FIFA Ultimate Team™ Jumbo Premium Gold Packs. One pack delivered each week.

UEFA Champions League Player Pick. Choose one of five guaranteed 80 to 83-rated players.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. FIFA Ultimate Team™ seven-match loan period.

Special edition FIFA Ultimate Team™ kits designed by soundtrack artists. The five other bundles will release on 28th September. You can choose from: 1TB PS4 Pro Bundle Includes Dualshock 4 wireless controller, FIFA 19 Standard Edition on Blu-ray disc 1TB PS4 Bundle with two Dualshock 4 wireless controllers Includes FIFA 19 Standard Edition on Blu-ray disc 1TB PS4 Bundle Includes Dualshock 4 wireless controller, FIFA 19 Standard Edition on Blu-ray disc 500GB PS4 Bundle with two Dualshock 4 wireless controllers Includes FIFA 19 Standard Edition on Blu-ray disc 500GB PS4 Bundle Includes Dualshock 4 controller, FIFA 19 Standard Edition on Blu-ray disc Content included in every bundle Regardless of which console you want to enjoy FIFA 19 on, the bundle will include a redeemable voucher code that’ll unlock the following digital content: Three FIFA Ultimate Team ICON loan players on a five-match loan period.

One FIFA Ultimate Team Rare Players Pack. The 1TB PS4 Champions Edition bundle releases 25th September. The other bundles will be available on 28th September when FIFA 19 releases worldwide. Check with your nearest retailer for availability. *HDR TV required. *Games and entertainment streaming services can output up to 2160p; PS4™Pro upscales lower resolutions to 2160p. HDR TV required for 4K and HDR.

Get ready for when FIFA 19 comes to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC September 28, 2018. Between new game modes and refining the formula, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to FIFA 19.

Will you be getting any of these bundles? And what PS4 Pro Bundle would you love to see? Tell us in the comments.

[Source: PlayStation EU Blog]