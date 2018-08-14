Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend Starts August 16, 2018

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be available to play for free this upcoming weekend! If you’ve never tried the shooter before, this could be your chance to see why the game has become such a success. The Rainbow Six Siege free weekend will take place from August 16-20, 2018 for PlayStation 4 players. The full game will even be discounted from August 14-25, 2018, for those who find they enjoyed playing the trial.

If you are a new player to the series, Ubisoft has made a video going over Rainbow Six Siege:

For PlayStation 4 owners, the free weekend will begin at 9 am EDT on August 16th and continue until 9 am EDT on August 20th. Preloading has begun as of August 14th, via the PlayStation Store product listing. PlayStation Plus is required to take part in the event.

If you decide to play the game full-time, all progress made during the free weekend can be carried over, Ubisoft has confirmed. The free weekend includes access to all the maps, modes, and operators.

If you need more Rainbow Six Siege action, the Six Paris Major competition began August 13, 2018 and will have its final match on August 19, 2018. The upcoming season for Rainbow Six Siege, Operation Grim Sky, will be unveiled during the event.

Rainbow Six Siege is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.