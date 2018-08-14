Spirit of the North Debut Trailer Brings Foxes and Nordic Folklore to the PS4

Spirit of the North is an adventure game in which you’re a fox journeying through tundras, glaciers, and mountainsides. Although you begin as an ordinary animal, your story becomes intertwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights. This spirit takes the form of a female fox who aids you on your quest.

Take a peek at the Spirit of the North debut trailer.

Here’s a summary of Spirit of the North, from the game’s official website:

Spirit of the North is… inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. The game is unique in that it purposefully has no dialog or narrative. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization.

The first thing that came to my mind when I saw this debut trailer was the game Never Alone, which was also full of spirits, companionship, a fox, and cultural lore. Considering how good that game was, I’m optimistic for Spirit of the North and intrigued to see how they convey a story without words.

There’s no release date for Spirit of the North but it will launch on the PlayStation 4 before coming to any other platforms. In the meantime, be sure to check out our recent list of the best PS4 indies.