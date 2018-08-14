This Official Spyro Merchandise From Numskull Is Hot

Numskull Designs, a UK outlet specializing in officially licensed merchandise and apparel, has unveiled its line of goods based on the Spyro series, which is now available for preorder. The merchandise is all based on the art style of the upcoming Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and is planned to launch alongside it on September 21, 2018.

The star of the show, while all of the items are neat of course, is a Spyro incense burner. As one would expect from such a thing, after dropping incense inside the base, the smoke actually comes out of Spyro’s nostrils.

Here’s the full list of products, per a press release from Numskull Designs:

Scaled T-shirt

Scaled Peak Snapback and Black Snapback

Scaled Beanie

3D Keychain and Metal Keychain

Wallet, Purse, and Coin Purse

Magnetic Bottle Opener

Watch

A5 Notebook

Pin Badge Set

3D Mug

Incense Burner Statue

If you can’t wait, this stuff can be preordered right now from the UK-based Geekstore. Geekstore does ship worldwide, but Numskull Designs will also be shipping the Spyro goodies out to various, international retailers such as GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and more when the line launches on September 21th.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy also launches on September 21, 2018 of course, for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.